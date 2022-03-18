Ja’Whaun Bentley’s Return to Patriots Provides Stability at the Linebacker Position

Heading into 2022, the New England Patriots were expected to reimage their linebacking corps, in the hopes of infusing a bit more youth and greater speed. However, continuity and experience will always be highly-regarded traits in determining the status of any roster hopeful. On Friday, the Pats took a step toward securing both youth and stability.

The Patriots are reportedly closing in on a deal to re-sign linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss and Field Yates. The four year veteran joined the Pats, via Purdue University, as a fifth-round draft selection in 2018.

Bentley is coming off of his most productive season as a pro. He recorded two passes-defensed, three forced fumbles, one sack, five quarterback hits and career-high 109 tackles, which also led the team.

Throughout his four years in New England, Bentley emerged as a leading candidate to secure a prominent role in the team’s front seven. As such, he not only became New England’s starting off-the-ball linebacker, he also accepted the responsibilities of being the team’s defensive play caller in 2020. However, Bentley did not simply inherit the role by default. Since his rookie season in 2018, the 25-year-old had exhibited a heightened ability to communicate effectively with his teammates. In fact, Bentley occasionally wore the communication device in his helmet throughout his first two years in the league, a task typically reserved for Hightower.

Prior to the 2020 season, Bentley was voted a defensive team captain by his teammates, solidifying him as a team leader. On the field, Bentley enjoyed a productive season. He was used not just as an early-down run defender, but also in coverage. Though he ranked second on the team with 91 total tackles, Bentley’s season was not without struggle. He had his ups and downs when defending the run, and sometimes found himself out of place when dropping back into coverage. He also dealt with groin and shoulder injuries throughout the second half of the season. As a result, Bentley relinquished defensive play-calling duties to fellow captain Devin McCourty prior to Week Four.

While several players are capable of playing off-the-ball in New England this year, Bentley’s leadership and experience make him a valuable piece to the Pats roster. Although he is at his best when deployed as an inside, off-the-ball linebacker, Bentley’s communication skills and knowledge of the team’s package-specific roles will keep him on the field more often than not. With several players on their depth chart likely to play on and off the line this year, the Patriots will have a great deal of options. As such, the team may also elect to use Bentley in a more specialized role, which should accentuate his skill set. He should see a majority of his snaps in downhill run defense, while also dropping into coverage, and aiding the pass rush.

At present, Bentley re-joins a linebacking corps which includes Matthew Judon, Ronnie Perkins, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Raekwon McMillan, Terez Hall, Harvey Langi and Cameron McGrone. New England recently released Kyle Van Noy in a cost-cutting move. Veteran free agents Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins are still testing the market.

While the Pats are expected to continue to address the position via free agency, as well as the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, the return of Bentley should provide some stability by returning a proven commodity in their system.