Joejuan Williams Doesn't Like How Alma Mater is Handling Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 is sweeping the nation, keeping many at home and away from large groups of people to prevent themselves from contracting the infectious disease.

Many colleges and universities have begun to shut down and have opted to switch to an online approach to teaching all classes, in fear that mass numbers of students on campus will spread the virus if someone at the school has it.

However, not all academic institutions are handling this situation the same way. Some for the better, some for the worse.

Take Vanderbilt University for example; they announced on Wednesday that they want all students off campus by March 15, and beginning on March 16 they will have online and alternative learning for all students.

Well, the short time frame given by Vanderbilt for all students to leave campus was not well received by Patriots cornerback and Vanderbilt alum Joejuan Williams, who thinks the school is not taking all of their students into consideration.

He has a point. If someone lives on campus full-time, doesn't have any relatives they can move in with, or they simply can't afford to make a move off campus, what are they to do then? Hopefully the school, along with other schools across the country, and even the world, are doing what they can do help students who are in situations like Williams mentions.

As for yourself, do what you can to protect yourself along with others around you. Here are some simple things you can do to prevent yourself from contracting COVID-19, per the CDC: