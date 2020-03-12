PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Joejuan Williams Doesn't Like How Alma Mater is Handling Coronavirus Outbreak

Devon Clements

COVID-19 is sweeping the nation, keeping many at home and away from large groups of people to prevent themselves from contracting the infectious disease.

Many colleges and universities have begun to shut down and have opted to switch to an online approach to teaching all classes, in fear that mass numbers of students on campus will spread the virus if someone at the school has it. 

However, not all academic institutions are handling this situation the same way. Some for the better, some for the worse. 

Take Vanderbilt University for example; they announced on Wednesday that they want all students off campus by March 15, and beginning on March 16 they will have online and alternative learning for all students. 

Well, the short time frame given by Vanderbilt for all students to leave campus was not well received by Patriots cornerback and Vanderbilt alum Joejuan Williams, who thinks the school is not taking all of their students into consideration. 

He has a point. If someone lives on campus full-time, doesn't have any relatives they can move in with, or they simply can't afford to make a move off campus, what are they to do then? Hopefully the school, along with other schools across the country, and even the world, are doing what they can do help students who are in situations like Williams mentions. 

As for yourself, do what you can to protect yourself along with others around you. Here are some simple things you can do to prevent yourself from contracting COVID-19, per the CDC:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care. 
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
  • If you are sick: You should wear a facemask when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office. If you are not able to wear a facemask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), then you should do your best to cover your coughs and sneezes, and people who are caring for you should wear a facemask if they enter your room.
  • Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Patriots Pick Up CB Jason McCourty’s 2020 Option

New England keeps the twin of Devin McCourty for one more season.

Devon Clements

All Signs Point Towards Buccaneers 'Going All In' on Tom Brady

Another report on Wednesday shows yet another sign that Tampa Bay is intent on getting Tom Brady in a Buccaneers uniform in 2020.

Devon Clements

by

samspammer

5 Wide Receivers Patriots Could Target in Free Agency

A list of five wide receivers the Patriots could potentially target in free agency.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Patriots Hire Ex-Browns Assistant GM Eliot Wolf as Consultant

New England adds some experience to their personnel department ahead of free agency and the NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

Report: Rob Gronkowski Close to Finalizing Deal with WWE

Gronkowski is close to making a comeback to professional sports. But this time he won't be playing football.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Dolphins Submit Rule Proposal to Eliminate Loophole Used by Patriots, Titans Last Season

The Dolphins don't want to become a victim of this loophole when they face clock-killing Bill Belichick in 2020.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Great article by Warren Sharp about the Patriots and how they acquire so many compensatory draft picks.

Max McAuliffe

Harrison Bryant would be an interesting target for the Patriots. He would be attainable with all the new compensatory picks acquired.

Max McAuliffe

Lions Hire Former Patriot Ty Warren as Coaching Assistant

Matt Patricia continues to fill his staff with former Patriots players.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Awarded League-High 4 Compensatory Picks For 2020 NFL Draft

New England makes out on the compensatory formula once again.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe