Judge and Jury? — Joe Judge Reportedly Set to be a Notable Part of ‘Coaching Committee’ for Patriots Offense in 2022

Despite an opening at offensive coordinator, one NFL insider believes that the Patriots may be done assembling their coaching staff for 2022.

Following the departure of longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the New England Patriots were expected to seek the services of an experienced replacement from outside the organization. However, one NFL insider believes that the Pats may have already played their last hand when it comes to assembling their staff for 2022.

During a midday-Thursday appearance on WEEI’s Gresh and Keefe, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport believes that the recent hiring of Joe Judge as an offensive assistant may have been the final addition to New England’s offensive coaching staff.

"I think it’s possible that this may be it on the offensive side of the ball. I feel like it would be Judge with some added responsibility, Nick Caley [tight ends coach] with some added responsibility, Mick Lombardi [wide receivers coach] with some added responsibility and kind of do it all as a group."

Heading into 2022 without a designated coordinator is an odd strategy for the Patriots. However, it is more commonplace in Foxboro than one may think. At present, the Pats have not named a defensive coordinator. Instead, outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick calls the plays, with inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo heavily involved in the process. The Patriots defense finished the 2021 season ranked second in the NFL with 303 points allowed, per Pro Football Focus.

Still, New England is no stranger to this strategy on the offensive side of the ball. Bill O’Brien, who was considered a front-runner for the team’s offensive coordinator vacancy, was de facto offensive coordinator for two years before getting the title in 2011. Of course, the Patriots’ offense was led on the field by quarterback Tom Brady during that time period. Brady’s presence and prowess at the position helped to quell any uneasiness about the Pats’ offensive staff lacking a dedicated coordinator. With rookie Mac Jones entering only his second season at the helm of the Patriots’ offense, it would be unfair to expect the same level of leadership from the 23-year-old Alabama product.

What About Bill?? (Not that one…the other one)

While Raporport did not put a definitive end to any chance of the Pats making additional hires, his comments strongly indicated an end to the Pats reported consideration of former OC Bill O’Brien. The current top coach on the Alabama Crimson Tide’s offensive staff was seen as a perfect fit for the Pats, in the wake of McDaniels’ departure.

“I do believe Bill O’Brien was considered,” Rapoport said on Thursday. “I think it’s something he would have considered as well. But in the end, it ends up being Joe Judge on the offensive side of the ball, not special teams."

With McDaniels taking his talents to the Nevada desert, O'Brien once again appeared to be the most logical choice to succeed him. Despite the blemishes on his head coaching resume, O’Brien helped navigate a Patriots offense, which featured ball protection, efficient running and spreading the ball to multiple pass catchers, including a fearsome two-tight-end-set of Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez. O’Brien might be able to find similar success with New England’s current tight-end-tandem of Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. He also has familiarity with an offensive system designed to accentuate the ability of current Patriots’ quarterback Mac Jones. Having spent the past season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator under head coach Nick Saban, O’Brien ran a similar scheme for the Crimson Tide in 2021. This, combined with his previous experience working under Belichick, would lessen his initiation period with New England.

However, the Pats opted to bring in Judge, in favor of a cooperative approach.

Meet the Committee

Joe Judge

Having officially been welcomed back into the ‘Foxboro Fold’ on Tuesday, Judge is set to begin his second tour of duty in New England. The 40-year-old served as a Patriots’ special teams assistant from 2021-2014, before his promotion to special teams coordinator; a role which he held from 2015 to 2019. Judge was also New England’s wide receivers coach in 2019.

Despite his shortcomings as a head coach, Judge is an accomplished and highly-valued assistant. His hallmark is, and likely will remain, his special teams prowess. The Patriots special teams were at, or among the tops in the league during Judge’s tenure. New England’s third phase uncharacteristically struggled in 2021, finishing the season ranked 18th in the NFL by Talk of Fame Network’s Rock Gosselin. Even if Judge is taking on more of a broader-reaching role on the Pats offensive coaching staff, his insight on special teams will be a welcomed, and much-needed addition.

However, per Rapoport’s comments on Thursday, Judge seems to be poised to take on a notable role in crafting the Patriots offense in 2022. Contrary to popular belief, he does have the qualifications to be effective in his position. Having played the quarterback position in college at Mississippi State, Judge has the qualifications to bring valuable coaching insight in all areas of the offense, while possessing a strong knowledge of the system. He undoubtedly provides continuity to a staff which has already experienced significant losses. Therefore, Judge’s presence should lend some stability to a young, potentially productive offense led by soon-to-be second-year quarterback Mac Jones. Though play calling has never been his strong suit, Judge should benefit greatly from some talented coaches on the Pats’ staff.

Nick Caley

Caley coached at the collegiate level for 10 years before becoming part of the Patriots' staff in 2015. In 2017, Caley was promoted and became the tight ends coach for the Patriots. Caley added to his resume in 2020, by adding the title of being the team’s fullbacks coach in addition to his duties as tight ends coach. During his time in New England, Caley has earned a solid reputation for his leadership and knowledge among his colleagues, as well as his players. His knowledge of tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith should allow him notable input on incorporating two-tight end sets into the Patriots offense; a look which the Pats deployed on just 18.6 offensive snaps in 2021.

Mick Lombardi

In addition to being the son of former Patriots’ staffer, Belichick confidant and ex-Raiders and Browns GM Michael Lombardi, Mick Lombardi has become one of the most respected coaches on the Patriots staff. He began his NFL journey as a scouting assistant with the Pats in 2011, a season which resulted in a New England victory in Super Bowl XLVI. Following the 2011 season, he would hop around numerous coaching jobs from the San Francisco 49ers serving in multiple positions with the team for the next few seasons. In 2017, Lombardi was hired as the New York Jets’ assistant quarterbacks coach. He returned to the Patriots in 2019 as their assistant quarterbacks coach, serving under Josh McDaniels. Since 2020, Lombardi has been the team’s wide receivers coach. His knowledge of the Patriots’ offensive system could make him a valuable voice when it comes to play calling, as well as player management.

And…yes, THAT Bill too

Though the Pats will have plenty of cooks in their offensive kitchen, Bill Belichick still remains the head chef. Given the potential lack of a named coordinator, the Pats head coach will likely take a more hands-on approach with Jones and the offense. His presence will also have a mentor-like impact on the members of his staff. Rapoport noted these points on Thursday, as well.

“Yeah. I think there is a chance,” he said. “However it is, you know that Bill Belichick has a huge hand in it. This is his baby, and when he’s grooming young coaches as he is doing with Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo, he takes a heavy hand in it. I would just for my own guess, I would guess that he does the same with the offense and kind of lets the defense kind of grow on its own. There’s a lot of things that make Belichick great as a coach, but to me this is one of them, where he will take an active hand in grooming the kind of people who grow in his program.”

Should the Patriots indeed be done adding to their coaching staff, they are set to potentially have neither an offensive or defensive coordinator in 2022.

It’s a bold strategy, Pats Fans…let’s see if it pays off for them.