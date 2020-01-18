PatriotMaven
Yahoo! Finance: Patriots' Robert Kraft is 7th Richest NFL Owner

Devon Clements

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft bought the Patriots back in 1994 for $172 million. Almost three decades later, his organization now leads the league in championships and has the greatest head coach-quarterback duo the NFL has ever seen. The organizations value now stands at $4.1 billion, according to Yahoo! Finance. But that still hasn't helped Kraft accumulate enough financial wealth to be one of the top 5 richest owners in the league. 

Per Yahoo! Finance, Kraft ranks as the 7th richest owner in the NFL with a net worth of $6.9 billion. In front of him on the list is Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross ($7.6 billion), Jaguars owner Shahid Khan ($8.5 billion), Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ($8.6 billion), Rams owner Stanley Koenke ($9.6 billion), Panthers owner David Tepper ($12 billion), and the Hunt Family, who owns the Chiefs ($13.7 billion).

Here is what Yahoo! Had to say about Kraft:

"As a child, Robert Kraft sold newspapers outside of the former Braves Stadium in Boston. He began amassing his $6.9 billion fortune through a successful packaging and paper business and went on to assemble a sporting empire that now includes stakes in the UFC and the New England Revolution MLS soccer club. The jewel in his crown, however, is the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, which is — at this point, without a reasonable argument to the contrary — the greatest dynasty in football history."

One has to think that being as business-savvy as Kraft is, he is not done accumulating financial assets, which will also increase his net worth. But having a net worth of $6.9 billion is still pretty good. 

Max McAuliffe