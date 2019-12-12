Patriot Maven
Patriots Nominate Kyle Van Noy for NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have nominated starting linebacker Kyle Van Noy for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award:

Their nomination was announced Thursday morning by the NFL. 

“We are happy to nominate Kyle Van Noy for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award,” said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft to Patriots.com. “We are so proud of Kyle’s accomplishments on the field as a New England Patriot, but even more so of his character and his contributions in the community. His Van Noy Valor Foundation has helped countless children and families. He and Marissa are remembering their childhoods and how foster care and adoption positively impacted their lives. Kyle’s personal connection to the reason behind their foundation is inspiring.”

Van Noy was also the recipient of the 2019 Rob Burton Community Service Award back in August, which is an award given to a Patriots player that shows the most work and involvement with the local community. 

