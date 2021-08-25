Mac in the New York Groove: Observations from Patriots-Giants Joint Practices: Day One

The Pats rookie quarterback turns in another impressive performance on the first day of joint practices between the Patriots and Giants.

The New England Patriots hosted the New York Giants for the first of two joint practices on Wednesday, August 25. On Sunday (August 29), the two teams will face off in East Rutherford, New Jersey for their third and final preseason tilt of 2021. Amidst sweltering summer temperatures, the Pats and Giants took to the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium for a solid day of work for both clubs.

Here are some of the highlights from Wednesday's joint-practice session:

Roll Call

QB Cam Newton, LB Josh Uche, CB Justin Bethel, WR N'Keal Harry, TE Matt LaCosse, WR Tre Nixon and DL Nick Thurman were absent from Wednesday’s practice.

CB Stephon Gilmore, QB Jarrett Stidham, DL Byron Cowart and LB Terez Hall remain on the physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list.

Rookies LB Cameron McGrone and S Joshuah Bledsoe still continue to be listed on the non-football-injury (NFI) list, and thus were also absent from practice.

RB Brandon Bolden, CB Myles Bryant and TE Hunter Henry were present, all wearing red, non-contact jerseys.

New Patriots TE Kahale Warring was present, wearing number 88.

Jones Makes the Most of His Opportunity

With quarterback Cam Newton still sidelined, rookie Mac Jones looked solid leading the Pats’ primarly offensive unit on Wednesday. The 22-year-old took 33 snaps against the Giants starting defense. At one point, the Alabama product completed 18 straight passes, with the ‘streak ending on Jones being forced to take a ‘would-be-sack’ on great coverage by the New York defense. Jones was particularly sharp during the two-minute drills, saving his best throws for the near-conclusion of practice; the first of which was a corner route to receiver Jakobi Meters, splitting two defenders. Moments later, he found running back James White for the back-corner touchdown. Overall, Jones would finish the day completing 35 of 40 passes in the Foxboro heat.

Henry, Meyers Looking Sharp

Jakobi Meyers continues to demonstrate a level of competence and reliability that has truly set him above his peers. The Pats wideout caught 7-of-8 passes in team drills, including a few crowd-pleasing grabs that really showcased his athleticism.

Albeit in a red-non-contact jersey, tight end Hunter Henry saw a pretty strong increase in his workload on Wednesday. New England’s free agent acquisition tested his route-running skills in the red zone, highlighted by a touchdown in low red zone work. Henry ran a flat route, making the catch on the slant.

Keeping Up With the ‘Other Jones’

While Mac Jones had the sharp eye of Patriots fans in attendance at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones put in a solid day of work, as well. Without arguably his two top offensive options (WR Kenny Golladay, and RB Saquon Barkley), Jones was pretty effective against the Patriots defense. Defensive backs J.C. Jackson and Adrian Phillips each contributed pass break-ups, safety Kyle Dugger intercepted Jones’ attempted pass to receiver Darius Slayton on a dig route. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy notched a ‘would-be-sack’ during a Giants’ two-minute drill.

Injury Watch: Isaiah Wynn, Nelson Agholor, Adoree’ Jackson

About midway through Wednesday's session, wide receiver Nelson Agholor and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn left the field accompanied by trainers. At this time, it is unclear whether their exits were related to the heat, or potential injuries. Neither would return.

Wynn was replaced by offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste, who continues his strong finish to training camp/preseason.

For the Giants, trainers attended to defensive back Adoree’ Jackson’s left foot/ankle after getting shaken up defending a Mac Jones deep completion. He left the field on a cart, with his left foot heavily bandaged.

Up Next:

The Patriots and Giants return to the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium for the second and final day of joint practices. Practice will begin at 10:00 a.m. and is open to the public. Thursday will be the final day for fans to watch camp practices this season.