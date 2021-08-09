Jones, Phillips, Wise Make the Monday: Patriots Training Camp Observations from Day Eleven

The Patriots quarterbacks put in some solid work, and a pair of defenders shine during the team’s practice on August 9.

With their first preseason contest of 2021 just days away, the New England Patriots returned to the field on Monday afternoon (August 9) for their eleventh day of training camp practices. The Pats once again practiced wearing full pads, amidst mostly cloudy skies in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Here are some of the afternoon's highlights from the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium:

Roll Call

After missing Sunday afternoon’s session, WR Nelson Agholor and DT Akeem Spence returned to the field on Monday.

TE Hunter Henry, OL David Andrews, K Nick Folk, LS Joe Cardona, RB Brandon Bolden, S Adrian Colbert and CB D'Angelo Ross were absent from Monday’s practice.

Once again, QB Jarrett Stidham, CB Stephon Gilmore, TE Dalton Keene, LB Chase Winovich, DT Byron Cowart and LB Terez Hall remain ineligible to practice, as they have been placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Rookies Joshuah Bledsoe (S) and Cameron McGrone (LB) remain on the non-football-injury (NFI) list.

Quarterbacks Taking Shape

Patriots quarterbacks Cam Newton and Mac Jones saw significant action in competitive team drills on Monday. Both took meaningful reps with the team’s top defenders in 11-on-11 drills, capping an exciting day of practice.

Cam Newton turned in an overall solid day of work, continuing to show a command of the Patriots offense. Newton had some minor struggles, as he was intercepted by safety Adrian Phillips on a pass intended for tight end Jonnu Smith. He also was the recipient of a “would-be sack” from linebacker Josh Uche. Newton’s best throw of the day came on a wheel route from running back James White. White made the catch on a beautifully-thrown ball, with linebacker Kyle Van Noy in coverage. The Pats incumbent would have had a sure touchdown on a rocket thrown to receiver Kristian Wilkerson that was dropped. Newton would finish the day completing 11 of 17 passes, including 6 of 12 against the team’s starters.

Mac Jones displayed impressive poise and control during Monday’s session. The rookie turned in some of his best work in 11-on-11s, to date, leading a methodical near-perfect drive during the 2-minute drill. Jones showed the ability to move outside the pocket, even throwing across his body to find Kendrick Bourne for an impressive first down. Jones connected with Kristian Wilkerson for a short touchdown throw, and then found receiver Marvin Hall for a 20-yard back-shoulder grab for the score. Overall, Jones completed 11 of 14 passes in team drills, including 4 of 7 against the starting defense.

Wise and Shine

Based on his performance in camp, thus far, defensive end Deatrich Wise, Jr. seems poised to become more of a force on the end of the defensive line in 2021. Wise had, perhaps, his best practice of the summer on Monday. He was physical in his battles with tight end Jonnu Smith in run drills, making things difficult on the Pats prolific tight end. He also earned a clean win during a one-on-one drill with left tackle Isaiah Wynn. Wise also showed that he is still capable of getting after the quarterback, earning a ‘would-be sack’ on Cam Newton in 11-on-11s.

Sony’s Impressive Volume

Sony Michel continues to have a strong camp. The Pats former first-rounder has been running with more power and purpose in 2021. However, Michel seems to have resurrected his receiving skills, something that he did so well at the University of Georgia. On a well-thrown ball by Mac Jones, he made a great downfield adjustment for a catch along the sideline. Michel turned his shoulder just in time to make the grab, while showing off some impressive athleticism to remain inbounds.

Phillips gets the “Game Ball”

Adrian Phillips continues to be one of the Camp’s standout performers on the Patriots defense. By design, rather than happenstance, Phillips continues to be in the right place at the right time to make the play. In addition to the aforementioned interception of Newton, he also broke up a pass in the end zone, on a seam route intended for Jonnu Smith. Phillips looks to once again be a force in the Pats defense.

Injury Watch: Christian Barmore

After a strong and decisive win against OL Alex Redmond in one-on-one drills, Barmore left the field with the training staff about midway through Monday’s practice. The Pats rookie has had his foot taped for the past few practices, reportedly as a result of a blister. Trainers attended to Barmore’s foot, and he would return to the field shortly thereafter.

The Patriots will return to the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium on Tuesday for their second in-stadium practice. The event is open to the public and is scheduled to start at 3pm.