Mac Jones: “I’m Picking Something to Get Better at Everyday.”

The Pats’ 15th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft continues to look and sound more ‘Patriot-like’ with each passing day.

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is no stranger to hard work. Having played his collegiate football at the University of Alabama, under head-coach (and well-known Bill Belichick associate) Nick Saban, Jones knows that the path to the playing field only exists if he earns it. The two coaches not only have similar styles, but also share the standards to which they hold their players. Those who emerge as key players in a Belichick, or Saban system, are those that demonstrate skill, leadership and a strong work-ethic.

Through eight days of training camp practice with the Pats, Jones continues to learn the nuances of professional football. While on-the-job training is most valuable, the 22-year-old is also following the example set by the elder statesmen on the team.

“Obviously, with the older guys, they have a lot of experience. So I'm trying to be a sponge and learn from them and get better.” Jones told reporters following Thursday’s practice. His learning experience not only includes practical training on the field, but also picking up some valuable studying techniques. In fact, Jones is already putting some of them to good use.

When asked about his off-field preparation, he responded:

“I would just say being attentive in meetings. When I have free time, I try to watch film, and draw out plays. I noticed that all the good players do that.”

In Jones, the Patriots hope to have procured the services of a clear leader; as well as a very smart player at the position. His ability to understand pro-level object reads and multiple level progressions has earned him the praise of former Patriots’ coaches such as Dane Scarnecchia and Charlie Weiss. Jones has also demonstrated an understanding of the variety of concepts that will be required of him to succeed in the Patriots offensive system under head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

To this point in training camp, Jones has displayed great field awareness. He is capable of moving up in the pocket and delivering the ball to his target, accurately and on-time. He is not a quarterback that will routinely create off-script plays outside the pocket. However, he has also shown that he has enough mobility to take advantage of the space he has within the pocket.

Taking full advantage of the inclement weather on Thursday, Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels and the Patriots coaching staff increased Jones’ workload. Having taken 40 reps in team drills over the past two days, the rookie performed well while wearing pads during his eighth day of practice. He also took several reps in the Pats vaunted hurry-up offense. While the majority of those reps came against the second unit, Jones was given the chance to operate with the starters, as well. In doing so, he finished the day, completing 12 of 17 overall, going 2-of-5 against the starting defense. He also delivered one of the day’s highlights by dropping a pass over the shoulder of James White, where only the Pats running back could field it.

Still, Jones recognizes that each rep is a chance to grow as a quarterback. Despite his impressive performance, thus far, the Pats first-round draft choice still has much to learn. Accordingly, he is taking it in stride.

“Every day is a new day. Obviously today was a rainy day. I use the mentality of not looking ahead. Each day there is a new install and new stuff. So we have to go at it together and do our best.

Perhaps most refreshing is Jones’ instinct to stay grounded in his self-analysis. Especially for a rookie, taking excessive stock into preseason scrutiny (whether positive, or negative) can be a fool’s errand. Luckily for Jones, he is a member of an organization that has a reputation for proudly serving ‘humble pie’ to its players. It is that philosophy that will keep him modest as he grows into his own professional identity.

“I think for me it's not having too high expectations and just going out there and getting better. “Jones said. “I’m picking something to get better at everyday...Whatever it is, I’ll go work on it after practice and hope the next day it gets fixed.”

With several weeks remaining until the start of the 2021 NFL season, Mac Jones will continue to take things one day at a time. In the process, he will put in the work to improve. With each passing day, he is increasingly sounding, and looking, more ‘Patriot-Like.’