Matthew Judon Earns New England Patriots Ron Hobson Good Guy Media Award for 2021

Few, if any, will argue that New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been one of the best free agent signings in the NFL for the 2021 season. Not only has the 29-year-old bolstered New England’s pass rush, he has rejuvenated their entire defensive unit, including defending the run and setting the edge. As such, continues to be worth every penny of his four-year, $56 million deal, which he signed with the team in the offseason.

Still, Judon’s success with the Patriots goes beyond his extraordinary prowess on the field. He has been a valued teammate, a positive presence in the locker room, and a pleasure with which to work by those who cover the team.

In essence, his fit with New England can best be described as ‘hand-in-glove,’ …or perhaps ‘arm-in-red-sleeve.”

On Wednesday, Judon received the sixth annual Ron Hobson Good Guy Media Award for being the "most helpful, available and accommodating'' Patriots player this season.

The award is named in honor of former Patriot Ledger sports writer Ron Hobson, who covered the Patriots from 1961 until his retirement in January 2010. Hobson, a.k.a. The Humble One, played an instrumental in the team’s relocation from Boston to Foxboro in 1971. He quickly became a reader favorite, picking NFL winners in his weekly column for more than three decades while challenging Ledger readers to try to outdo him.

Each season, the Patriots press corps presents the award as an expression of their appreciation for a player who has respectfully fulfilled his media obligations with class and professionalism. Judon’s candor, pleasant nature and insight in his dealing with the media makes him the perfect choice for the award.

Previous winners of the Hobson award include:

Matthew Slater — 2016

Devin McCourty — 2017

James White — 2018

Stephon Gilmore — 2019

Cam Newton — 2020

This award is unlikely to be the last earned by Judon for the 2021 season. Week after week, he has routinely proven that he has both the versatility and adaptability to earn the spot as the team’s number one player on the edge. Through fourteen games, the linebacker has amassed 34 solo tackles, 25 quarterback hits and a career-high 12.5 sacks. Most importantly, Judon’s presence allows the Pats front seven to play in position, facilitating their ability to set the edge, and stop the run. He has been quite adept at keeping runs from reaching the corner on early downs, as well as providing speed and strength when rushing the quarterback.

As the team heads into their final three games of the season, the skillset, work ethic and positivity of Matthew Judon will be an essential part of any success the team will have in the home stretch of the regular season, the postseason…and hopefully, for many years to come.