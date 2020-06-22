Devin, Jason McCourty 'Nervous' About What Lies Ahead For Football Season

Even though the NFL is trying to conduct a fool-proof plan to keep the 2020 season as scheduled while also keeping players, coaches and staff safe, that doesn't prevent some members of the league from being worried about what's to come.

Take the McCourty twins for example; during their latest episode of the "Double Coverage" podcast, Devin and Jason McCourty said they are "nervous" for what lies ahead.

"I think everybody's nervous, because the norm is that we just go to work -- we put in a lot of work, we bond together, we lift, we're in close quarters. It feels like that's all being taken away from us, so I don't know how to react. I don't know what's it's going to be," Devin said.

Jason expressed his concern with doing private workouts with teammates during the offseason, which the NFLPA said last week players should refrain from participating in.

"For me, there would be no coming together to do any type of practice with teammates, because I just think we can't dismiss with corona and everything going on," Jason said on the podcast he shares with Devin. "I've been out here in Nashville, and I actually go run at the high school where I think a lot of the 49ers players were doing their team-practice ordeal. They just had a player or two test positive, (according to a report).

"It's kind of scary because something like that, I think it was probably just offense, so they probably had maybe 10 guys out there. When you think about the future, if it's hard for 10 guys just to get together to do little passing drills or anything of that nature, to think about somewhere between 53 and 90 guys in a training camp, it's going to be insane. So I don't know how that's going to turn out."

The McCourty twins are an example of what many players and others think about the upcoming season. While getting some live sports back would be a great thing for the country, putting players out on the field, in close quarters and sweating, touching, etc. seems like it is a recipe for contracting COVID-19.

Last week Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN that NFL players would need to be "insulated from the community" and "tested every day" in order for the 2020 season to take place. But the league looks like it has a different approach, one that includes having "tiers" of access at each facility, preventing joint practices, and having contingency plans in place to shorten/delay the season.

Hopefully doing that will allow the upcoming season to be conducted without any spread of the coronavirus. But at this point, that seems like a dream.