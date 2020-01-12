PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Josh McDaniels Didn't Get Browns' HC Job, Will Likely Stay with Patriots

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots are now one step closer to retaining Tom Brady. 

The Cleveland Browns have hired Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanksi to be their next head coach, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 

What this new obviously insinuates is that Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels did not get the job, which means he will likely stay in New England as the team's offensive coordinator. I say "likely" because it's not 100%. But unless something crazy happens, McDaniels will be with the Patriots in 2020. 

After a roller-coaster ride over the past 48 hours, McDaniels, who is a Canton, OH native, has missed out on his "dream job." After having three scheduled meetings this past week with the Panthers, Giants and Browns for their head-coaching vacancies, McDaniels wasn't able to meet with Carolina or New York before they hired Matt Rhule and Joe Judge to be their head coaches. Cleveland ended up being the lone opportunity McDaniels had to interview for a head-coaching position. 

So why didn't McDaniels get the job? According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, while he's heard McDaniels' interview with Cleveland went very well, Breer's sense was that McDaniels wanted sweeping organizational changes, which may have been problematic to Browns' brass. 

With Tom Brady's potential departure this offseason looming, one key factor that would have played into Brady's decision to potentially leave New England would have been McDaniels' status as the Patriots' offensive coordinator. Brady and McDaniels have grown very close over the years, so if McDaniels had taken a head-coaching job elsewhere in the league, it would have made it less likely that the 42-year-old QB would stay with the Patriots. However, now that McDaniels will be part of New England's staff next season, it will give Brady one more reason to remain a Patriot. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Julian Edelman Arrested, Cited For Misdemeanor Vandalism Saturday Night

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was reportedly arrested in Beverly Hills Saturday night for jumping on the hood of a car and damaging the vehicle.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Josh McDaniels Isn't out of Running for Browns' Head-Coaching Job Just Yet

Despite some reports that suggested Josh McDaniels may not be the top candidate any longer for the Browns' head-coaching job, the latest report hints at the Patriots' offensive coordinator being very much in the mix still to win the job.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

NFL Rumors: Could Josh McDaniels Put This Patriots Staffer in Browns' Front Office?

A Patriots staffer not named Nick Caserio could follow Josh McDaniels to Cleveland and become a part of the Browns' front office.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Bill Belichick Refused to Let Josh McDaniels Move up His Head-Coaching Interviews

Bill Belichick refused to let Josh McDaniels move up his scheduled head-coaching interviews this week, which caused him to potentially miss out on at least two head-coaching jobs.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Julian Edelman Named Patriots' 2019 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Julian Edelman won the 2019 Ed Block Courage award for showing courage, sportsmanship, and for being a source of inspirations to his teammates.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Josh McDaniels' Wife Traveled With Him For Browns Interview

A report Friday morning points towards a lot of momentum for Josh McDaniels to sign with the Browns as their next head coach.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Julian Edelman Will Need Offseason Surgeries on Shoulder, Knee

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, who battled through injuries during the second half of the 2019 season, will require surgery this offseason to repair some of those ailments.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Josh McDaniels Embarks For Browns Interview First Thing Friday Morning

A report says that Josh McDaniels will board Browns owner Jimmy Haslam's plane first thing Friday morning for his head-coaching interview with the organization.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

What Advice Did Bill Belichick Give Joe Judge? 'Just Be Yourself'

Bill Belichick gave two words of advice to Joe Judge as he takes on the next chapter of his coaching career as the head coach of the New York Giants.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

What Joe Judge Learned From Coaching Under Bill Belichick

Giants head coach Joe Judge explained during his introductory press conference in the Big Apple what he learned while coaching under Bill Belichick.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe