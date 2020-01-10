Report: Josh McDaniels' Wife Traveled With Him For Browns Interview

A big piece of information was shared in regards to New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' travels to Cleveland to meet with the Browns for their head-coaching vacancy.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, McDaniels brought his wife, Laura, on the trip with him to Cleveland Friday morning.

Why is this a big deal? Well, one has to think that McDaniels wouldn't bring a family member with him unless he felt a big decision was about to be made today. If he felt he would have time after the interview to make a decision, he would fly back to Massachusetts and mull his decision over with his family. Instead, he has brought his wife with him to Cleveland, which points towards a decision being made today on him potentially becoming the Browns' new head coach.