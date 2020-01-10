PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Josh McDaniels' Wife Traveled With Him For Browns Interview

Devon Clements

A big piece of information was shared in regards to New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' travels to Cleveland to meet with the Browns for their head-coaching vacancy. 

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, McDaniels brought his wife, Laura, on the trip with him to Cleveland Friday morning. 

Why is this a big deal? Well, one has to think that McDaniels wouldn't bring a family member with him unless he felt a big decision was about to be made today. If he felt he would have time after the interview to make a decision, he would fly back to Massachusetts and mull his decision over with his family. Instead, he has brought his wife with him to Cleveland, which points towards a decision being made today on him potentially becoming the Browns' new head coach. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Josh McDaniels Embarks For Browns Interview First Thing Friday Morning

Devon Clements

A report says that Josh McDaniels will board Browns owner Jimmy Haslam's plane first thing Friday morning for his head-coaching interview with the organization.

What Advice Did Bill Belichick Give Joe Judge? 'Just Be Yourself'

Devon Clements

Bill Belichick gave two words of advice to Joe Judge as he takes on the next chapter of his coaching career as the head coach of the New York Giants.

What Joe Judge Learned From Coaching Under Bill Belichick

Devon Clements

Giants head coach Joe Judge explained during his introductory press conference in the Big Apple what he learned while coaching under Bill Belichick.

Julian Edelman Named Patriots' 2019 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Devon Clements

Julian Edelman won the 2019 Ed Block Courage award for showing courage, sportsmanship, and for being a source of inspirations to his teammates.

NFL Rumors: Could Josh McDaniels Put This Patriots Staffer in Browns' Front Office?

Devon Clements

A Patriots staffer not named Nick Caserio could follow Josh McDaniels to Cleveland and become a part of the Browns' front office.

Could Joe Judge Make This Patriots Staffer His Defensive Coordinator in New York?

Devon Clements

One report on Wednesday suggests that Giants head coach Joe Judge may ask this Patriots staffer to become his defensive coordinator in the Big Apple.

Report: Joe Judge 'Blew Everyone Away' During His 'Tremendous' Interview With Giants

Devon Clements

Former special teams coordinator Joe Judge backed up a recommendation from Bill Belichick with an interview that reportedly "blew everyone away."

Tom Brady Says He Has 'More to Prove' After 2019 Season

Sarah Weisberg

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shared a heartfelt instagram post that says he has "more to prove" going forward.

Why Did Josh McDaniels Ditch the Colts at the Altar? the Answer May Surprise You

Devon Clements

The reason that Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels went back to the Patriots in the final hour in 2018 may not be for the reason you think.

WATCH: Netflix Releases Trailer for Aaron Hernandez Docuseries

Devon Clements

Netflix's trailer for "Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez" has you itching for more.