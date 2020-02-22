PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Patriots' Obi Melifonwu Makes PFF's All-Combine Team of the 2010's

Devon Clements

With the NFL Combine beginning next week, PFF has released their All-Combine Team of the 2010's, which recognizes some of the greatest performers from the combine over the past decade. Among some of the bigger names on the list is a New England Patriots player that is entering his fourth year in the league: Obi Melifonwu.

Here is what PFF wrote about the safety standouts at the combine in the 2010's, which included Melifonwu, Troy Apke, Juan Thornhill and Justin Simmons

"Melifonwu and Thornhill put up almost identical combine figures with the only real separator between them being that Melifonwu did it at nearly 20 pounds heavier. Apke's performance didn't have nearly as much fanfare but was low-key one of the greatest all-around combine performances of all time."

The former UConn Huskie had an 11-foot-9 broad jump, a 44-inch vertical, a 4.40 40-yard dash, and did that all at 6-foot-4, 223 lbs. His crazy combine numbers helped him get drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 2017 draft. But unfortunately, his athleticism in the secondary didn't translate to the NFL, which is why he was released by Las Vegas after just one season.

New England placed Melifonwu on their practice squad in 2018, and has been there for the most part since then, aside from being activated to the 53-man roster for two regular season games and a playoff game during the 2018 season. He spent the entire 2019 season on their practice squad. During the three games he was activated for, he recorded three tackles. 

Here is a highlight reel from Melifonwu's performance at the NFL Combine back in 2017: 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Players Patriots Fans Should Watch at NFL Combine

Here are five players the Patriots could have their eyes on during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, which is why fans should watch them as well.

Max McAuliffe

Report: Antonio Brown's Grievance Against Patriots Has Not Yet Been Scheduled

There has been no scheduled date for the grievance hearing between Antonio Brown and the Patriots, which lowers the team's chances of getting it done before free agency begins.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Alabama's Joe Houston to Become Patriots' Assistant Special Teams Coordinator

New England picks another Alabama staffer to coach their special teams unit.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

The NFLPA has postponed their vote on the proposed CBA, per Adam Schefter:

Devon Clements

Tom House: Tom Brady Threw Football Better Last Year Than He Has Last 3 or 4 Years

Tom Brady's throwing coach gave a ringing endorsement for the 42-year-old's ability to throw the football this past season.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

**COMBINE PREVIEW: Cole Kmet, Tight End** My latest Combine preview breaks down Notre Dame tight end **Cole Kmet**, a talented combine with a unique combination of size and athleticism. A two-sport…

Bryan Driskell

NFL Rumors: 'More Likely Than Not' Tom Brady Leaves Patriots

One ESPN insider says people aren't taking the idea of Tom Brady leaving the Patriots seriously enough.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah_Weisberg

Proposed CBA Would Make Patriots' Run of Success Very Difficult Moving Forward

The NFL is attempting to make some changes that could change the playoff structure going forward, along with extending the regular season.

Devon Clements

by

Tnguy2

**COMBINE PREVIEW: Jalen Elliott, Safety** Kicking off my week long analysis of the nine former Notre Dame players heading to the NFL Scouting Combine with a breakdown of safety **Jalen Elliott**.…

Bryan Driskell

Oddsmakers Give Patriots  Slim Chance of Signing Teddy Bridgewater

The Patriots find themselves way down the list of teams with the best odds of signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater during free agency.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe