Patriots' Obi Melifonwu Makes PFF's All-Combine Team of the 2010's

With the NFL Combine beginning next week, PFF has released their All-Combine Team of the 2010's, which recognizes some of the greatest performers from the combine over the past decade. Among some of the bigger names on the list is a New England Patriots player that is entering his fourth year in the league: Obi Melifonwu.

Here is what PFF wrote about the safety standouts at the combine in the 2010's, which included Melifonwu, Troy Apke, Juan Thornhill and Justin Simmons

"Melifonwu and Thornhill put up almost identical combine figures with the only real separator between them being that Melifonwu did it at nearly 20 pounds heavier. Apke's performance didn't have nearly as much fanfare but was low-key one of the greatest all-around combine performances of all time."

The former UConn Huskie had an 11-foot-9 broad jump, a 44-inch vertical, a 4.40 40-yard dash, and did that all at 6-foot-4, 223 lbs. His crazy combine numbers helped him get drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 2017 draft. But unfortunately, his athleticism in the secondary didn't translate to the NFL, which is why he was released by Las Vegas after just one season.

New England placed Melifonwu on their practice squad in 2018, and has been there for the most part since then, aside from being activated to the 53-man roster for two regular season games and a playoff game during the 2018 season. He spent the entire 2019 season on their practice squad. During the three games he was activated for, he recorded three tackles.

Here is a highlight reel from Melifonwu's performance at the NFL Combine back in 2017: