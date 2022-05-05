Tony Kinkela has spent the past 11 season as an area scout for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing a key role in the team’s recent NFL Draft successes.

As the New England Patriots continue to be graded and berated for their performance in the 2022 NFL Draft, the organization appears to be making an upgrade to its scouting personnel.

As first reported by Inside the League, New England is expected to hire Tampa Bay Buccaneers area scout Tony Kinkela.

Kinkela’s resume is quite impressive.

Kinkela spent 11 seasons as an area scout for Tampa Bay after joining the organization specializing in the NFL Scouting Combine. His efforts were instrumental in helping the Bucs win the Best Draft Award for their work in the 2020 NFL Draft, when the team landed offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, defensive back Antoine Winfield, Jr, and wide receiver Tyler Johnson, among others.

Prior to joining the Buccaneers, he spent three seasons as the Director of Football Operations for the Tulane Green Wave from 2006-08.

During the 2004-05 campaigns, Kinkela was the assistant director of football operations at Washington State. As a student at WSU, Kinkela served as a student assistant for the football team from 2001-04, and was a student representative for the NCAA Peer Review Board from 2001-02. He also served as the assistant to the recruiting coordinator during the same period, coordinating on campus visits and overseeing the recruiting film system. As a member of the Cougars' staff, Kinkela was a part of Washington State's 2003 Rose Bowl and Holiday Bowl teams, and the 2001 Sun Bowl squad.

Should Kinkela, indeed, be joining the Patriots, he would be working closely with Patriots director of player personnel, Matt Groh, as well as director of scouting Eliot Wolf. With the report indicating that Kinkela would be accepting a ‘more senior role’ in New England, he may ultimately settle into the role of national scout. Earlier this offseason, former national scout Camren Williams also received a promotion to director of college scouting. Williams, a former Ohio State linebacker, joined the Patriots in 2016 as a scouting assistant. He had previously held roles as an area scout and national scout, and played a notable role in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Both Williams and Kinkela would be working closely with New England’s teams of national and area scouts throughout the season and into 2023.