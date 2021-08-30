Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection, Episode III

With the image of the 2021 preseason beginning to shrink in the collective rearview mirror of their fans, the New England Patriots now turn their attention to the upcoming regular season. Several roster hopefuls have made their respective cases to earn a spot on the 53-man final product. Therefore, the time has come for all NFL teams, including the Patriots, to make those ultimate decisions based on position battles and individual performances.

With the final roster adjustment deadline approaching on Tuesday, August 31 at 4:00pm ET, here is Patriot Maven’s third and final attempt at what the New England Patriots roster might look like when the team opens the 2021 regular season.

QUARTERBACK (3)

Cam Newton, Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer

Reserve PUP: Jarrett Stidham

Though it appears that the Pats would be in more-than-capable hands with either Cam Newton or Mac Jones under center, the team will most likely opt to carry three quarterbacks in 2021. While it is unlikely that Hoyer will see any meaningful action during the regular season, injury concerns and COVID protocols will keep him around, at least until Jarrett Stidham returns from PUP. Jones has had impressive preseason, demonstrating an ability to quickly process plays and make timing-based, accurate throws. However, Newton has the edge on experience, as well as showing both the poise and the skill required to begin 2021 as the Patriots' starting quarterback.

RUNNING BACK (5)

Damien Harris, James White, Rhamondre Stevenson, Brandon Bolden, J.J. Taylor

With the trade of Sony Michel to Los Angeles, the Pats decision to trim their running back corps to five players did get a bit more simplified. Bolden is a special teams ace, and should be a viable option on third down to help lessen the workload of James White. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson possesses the necessary intangibles to be an effective option in both situational runs, or even receiving out of the backfield. All things considered, the running back corps might be the deepest positional depth chart on the Patriots’ roster.

FULLBACK (1)

Jakob Johnson

Johnson has proven himself to be more than deserving of the starting spot at fullback. Despite having a roster exemption for the 90-man roster, Johnson would count against the 53-man active roster should he make the team again this season. Still, his ability as a blocker and situational runner make sure that his roster spot is earned, and not provided by default. The Patriots place a greater value on the fullback than most NFL teams, and they have a capable player at the position in Johnson.

WIDE RECEIVER (5)

Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Gunner Olszewski, N’Keal Harry

Out: Isaiah Zuber, Tre Nixon, Kristian Wilkerson

While trading Harry might have saved the Patriots a roster decision at wide receiver, the shoulder injury to the former first-rounder makes that scenario problematic. When healthy, Harry has looked sharp, strong and engaged throughout training camp. As such, the Patriots would be unwise to simply leave the former first-rounder on the cutting room floor. The Pats will likely grant him a roster spot, before placing him on temporary injured reserve. On the other hand, Wilkerson has had a solid camp and preseason. While Wilkerson may offer greater upside as a receiver, Olszewski gets the nod based on his All-Pro punt return prowess. Hopefully, Zuber and Nixon remain likely practice squad candidates.

TIGHT END (3)

Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Devin Asiasi

Out: Matt LaCosse

IR: Dalton Keene, Troy Fumagalli

Once healthy, the talented tandem of Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry will provide the Patriots with the chance to run two-tight-end packages that will give opposing teams headaches in the upcoming season. After a brief stint on the COVID/reserve list, Asiasi seems to be headed toward a stronger 2021, getting the chance to show impressive athleticism and his upside as a route runner. Despite having a solid camp, Matt LaCosse is a likely roster casualty, due the need for roster spots at other positions.

OFFENSIVE LINE (8)

Isaiah Wynn, Michael Onwenu, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Trent Brown, Ted Karras, Justin Herron, Yodny Cajuste

Out: James Ferentz, Korey Cunningham, Will Sherman, Alex Redmond

IR: Marcus Martin

While a legitimate argument can be made that Cajuste should have been included in Patriot Maven’s Roster Projection, Episode II, he has certainly earned his spot here. The 25-year-old closed camp and preseason as a key depth piece on a strong offensive line. James Ferentz was once again a difficult cut. The Pats perennial practice-squadder, and occasional depth lineman, had a great training camp in 2021. However, he has limited versatility. Sherman should move to the practice squad, as the rookie could be a swing tackle on both sides, and also has the potential to transition to guard. Cunningham and Redmond could provide teams in need of offensive line help with capable depth.

DEFENSIVE LINE (6)

Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise, Christian Barmore, Henry Anderson, Carl Davis

Out: Montravius Adams, Akeem Spence, Nick Thurman, Bill Murray,

Reserve PUP: Byron Cowart

While it had its share of struggles last season, the Patriots defensive line should be a strength in 2021. Barmore has been even greater than advertised, and figures to factor prominently into the team’s plans on the d-line. Though Anderson may have logged significant minutes in the waning moments of Sunday’s preseason finale, his versatility makes him an important piece, along with Godchaux, Guy and Wise. Carl Davis has been one of the defensive standouts in camp, thus far, proving his value within the system as a two-gapping interior defensive lineman. Montravious Adams and Akeem Spence were tough cuts, considering their experience along the line.

LINEBACKER (8)

Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Matt Judon, Josh Uche, Chase Winovich, Ronnie Perkins, Harvey Langi, Ja’Whaun Bentley

Out:, Tashawn Bower, Anfernee Jennings

IR: Raekwon McMillan

NFI; Cameron McGrone

Reserve PUP: Terez Hall

While some may consider this number a bit high, eight is once again enough when it comes to the linebacker position in New England. Jennings’ absence may raise more than a few eyebrows. Despite tremendous upside, the second-year linebacker has seen much on the field during training camp, or preseason. As a result, he was a very difficult, but necessary cut. Bentley’s knowledge of the Patriots defensive schemes make him a much more likely roster candidate than Tashawn Bower, who has performed well, as of late. While Langi may have been left on the cutting room floor on many projections, the veteran linebacker continues to show his talent to be in on the tackle, as well as improving his abilities to make plays on the ball. His tenacity, special teams acumen and (most of all) availability made him a surprise addition.

CORNERBACK (6)

Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, Shaun Wade, Justin Bethel

Out: Joejuan Williams, Michael Jackson Sr., D’Angelo Ross, Dee Virgin

Making a cut like Williams at a position that is already thin is a risky gamble. He is a solid player. However, the former second-rounder out of Vanderbilt has yet to emerge as a match with the Patriots press coverage schemes. Despite Williams’ size and length, newly acquired Shaun Wade is a better fit there. Beyond Gilmore and J.C. Jackson, the Patriots are still a bit weak at outside cornerback. Mills may see as much time at safety, as at corner, while Bethel has seen a slight increase in snaps at corner during the preseason. That could continue into the regular season, as well. Payers like Dee Virgin, D’Angelo Ross and Michael Jackson, Sr. could be practice squad options. At the end of the day, the Pats may have to take the risk of losing them.

SAFETY (4)

Devin McCourty, Adrian Philips, Kyle Dugger, Cody Davis

Out: Adrian Colbert, Myles Bryant

NFI: Joshuah Bledsoe

McCourty continues to anchor a strong group at safety. Phillips has arguably been the Patriots best defensive player during training camp and preseason. Dugger and Davis will parlay strong performances in 2020 into being roster locks at safety. Colbert has performed well enough to deserve roster consideration. However, it is unlikely that the Patriots carry five safeties, considering the need for openings at other positions. Bryant was a very difficult cut, though he could be an IR candidate if he is to miss significant time in the regular season.

SPECIALISTS (4)

Nick Folk, Jake Bailey, Joe Cardona, Matthew Slater (captain)

Out: Quinn Nordin, Brandon King,

The emergence of kicker Quinn Nordin has been one of the most popular stories in Patriots camp. To say that the undrafted free agent has a powerful leg would be an understatement. However, it is important to note that Patriots place optimal value on special teams’ consistency. With Folk having returned to the field, the incumbent’s steadiness and reliability make him the choice over the rookie. It should be noted that cutting Nordin is risky, as he has gained enough publicity to make it difficult for him to clear waivers. Bailey has emerged as one of the best punters in the NFL, while captain Matthew Slater will ensure that the Pats’ special teams is one of the most efficient and well prepared in the NFL.