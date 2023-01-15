Patriots New Nemesis Survives Scare, Dolphins in Wild Wild-Card Game

Follow along as the New England Patriots enter the 2023 offseason with tweaks on the coaching staff, free agency and their highest draft pick since 2008.

JAN 15: BILLS SURVIVE DOLPHINS: Despite a sloppy performance and a late scare, the Buffalo Bills held off the Miami Dolphins, 34-31, in a wild Wild Card game Sunday. The Bills, who have dominated the Patriots the last three seasons, advance to the Divisional Round attempting to become the first AFC East team other than New England since 1973 to win a Super Bowl.

JAN 14: SEAN PAYTON RIPPLE EFFECT? The New Patriots forge into their 2023 offseason not in search of a head coach, but rather an offensive coordinator. That doesn't mean, however, that they won't keep a close eye on the vacancies, interviews and transactions around the league. The Sean Payton saga will kick into high gear next week when he interviews with the Denver Broncos. The Texans and Cardinals have also requested permission to speak with him from the Saints, who have made it known they'll require a first-round draft pick and more in exchange for the former Super Bowl-winning coach. Where Payton lands will be the first domino, and one that will affect where coveted offensive-coordinator candidates such as Shane Steichen (Eagles), Eric Bieniemy (Chiefs), Ben Johnson (Lions) and Kellen Moore (Cowboys) wind up.

JAN 13: CALEY AND THE JETS? Is New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley keeping his friends close, but his enemies closer?

Caley has reportedly emerged as a “strong candidate” for the New York Jets’ vacant offensive coordinator position, NFL Media reported Friday.

The report further stated that the 39-year-old is among four candidates who are of “very high interest” for the Jets.

The news comes just days after an ESPN report identified Caley as a “name to watch” for the Houston Texans offensive coordinator position — if the Texans hire current Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach.

Though he is highly-regarded by both Belichick and Kraft, it is uncertain as to whether Caley will factor in to the Patriots coaching staff for 2023. New England confirmed, via press release on Thursday night, that the organization will begin interviewing potential candidates for their open offensive coordinator position. Following the departure of longer-term OC Josh McDaniels at the conclusion of the 2021 season, the Pats chose to reassign the duties to assistants Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. The regression, experienced by the Pats offense in 2022, has led to an agreement between team owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick that changes are needed.

Caley is one of the few internal candidates that are likely to receive consideration for the position in New England.

JAN 11 AB TROUBLE Antonio Brown is in trouble again, this time as a result of accusations made in a 911 call.

In November, a woman called a Tampa Police Dept. dispatcher and said that she and Brown - the former NFL star receiver and Patriot-for-a-moment (for two wild weeks in 2019)- got into "a little argument" at their home. Brown hid out for a time from police, and later, the woman recanted her story.