Patriots Cut DBs With Roster Cutdown Deadline Looming

FOXBORO — With NFL teams facing a mandate to trim their rosters from 85 members to 80 by Tuesday, Aug. 23, the New England Patriots are getting an early start on their personnel maintenance.

As first reported by ESPN, the Pats have waived defensive backs Jalen Elliott and Devin Hafford.

New England signed Elliott as the calendar turned to August. In his preseason debut against the New York Giants, he took 75 defensive snaps, logging 10 total tackles, including one for loss. However, his workload was reduced to 21 defenisve snaps, while registering no statistics in the Pats 20-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers in the team’s second preseason matchup of 2022.

In May 2020, Elliott had signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent Despite being released from the team during final roster cuts, he was signed to the Lions’ practice squad. Elliott saw his first on-field action at the pro level on Oct 23, 2021. He was activated from the practice squad by the Lions for the team's week 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams, and was subsequently signed to the active roster in early November.

In May, the Lions waived Elliott as part of a roster numbers crunch to make room for their incoming rookie class. He finished his tenure with the Lions having played in eight games (making one start), with 12 tackles to his credit.

Hafford had re-signed with the Patriots on Aug 14. New England had originally signed the Tarleton State product in the wake of the 2022 NFL Draft. Though the team released him in May, New England brought him in for a second tour of duty during joint practices with the Panthers last week. He saw limited action in Friday’s preseason matchup, logging only five snaps on defense and three on special teams.

Hafford may have received less than his share of draft-worthy attention, as the product of an FCS program. However, there is a lot to like about his game. Hafford appeared in 56 games during his six-year tenure with the Texans, He is adequately sized for the position at 6-0, 195 pounds, while demonstrating impressive speed. He ran a 1.52-second 10-yard split at his pro day. In his 2021 senior season, Hafford compiled 50 tackles, six interceptions, two fumble recoveries — along with scoring one touchdown. He was later named the WAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Despite their respective releases, both could be candidates to return to the team before final roster cutdowns to 53 on Aug 30, or via the practice squad.

The Patriots roster currently stands at 83.