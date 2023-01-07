Patriots Controversial Moves: Why Jack Jones, Jake Bailey on Suspended List?; Agent Fires Back!

FOXBORO — New England Patriots rookie cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey have both been moved from Reserve/Injured to Reserve/Suspended by the team.

Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the designation for both Jones and Bailey to the reserve/suspended list reverts to Dec. 31. That is significant from the standpoint that it would put two game checks in jeopardy for both players.

This indicates that their reserve status is not just about injuries in the view of the team. While specifics of the reasoning behind the moves have yet to be confirmed by the team, Jones’ agent Jamal Tooson issued a statement on his client’s suspension, indicating that the rookie is “focused on recovering and getting back to help the Patriots as soon as possible.”

Jones was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 31. Since his sixth-round (121 overall) selection out of Arizona State, the rookie caught the eye of many a Patriots fan with his high-octane style of play. Though slightly undersized for the position, at 5-11, 175 pounds, the 25-year-old became an aggressive presence on the perimeter. In 454 defensive snaps as a rookie, Jones compiled 30 tackles, one forced fumble, one recovery and two interceptions, including one for a touchdown return. He had missed two games due to a knee injury that ultimately ended his season.

Bailey’s situation is apparently unrelated to that of Jones. Reiss reported on Friday (via source) that the team suspension is due, in part, to differing viewpoints on if Bailey was ready to return to game action.

Earlier on Friday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick confirmed to reporters that the 21-day practice window set for Bailey’s return from IR has passed, without his being activated to the 53-man roster.

“No, he’s ineligible,” Belichick revealed. “His time period expired.”

The 25-year-old had been sent to injured reserve due to a back injury that left him listed as doubtful on New England’s injury report for their impending contest against the New York Jets on Nov. 19. Per NFL regulations, Bailey missed the Pats next four games. Though he returned to practice on Dec. 21, he remained sidelined for the team’s with the Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and their Week 17 tilt with the Miami Dolphins. At the time of his placement on IR, the former All-Pro in 2020 was struggling to find both power and accuracy. Bailey averaged 35.3 net yards per punt, which was last in the league among qualified punters.

Bailey’s troubles came just months after signing a four-year, $13.5 million contract that included $6.5 million fully guaranteed. The deal, to which the sides agreed in August, made him one of the league’s highest-paid punters, and runs through the 2025 season.

Bailey’s suspension, however, has financial implications for his new deal. According to Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan, Bailey stands to lose two weeks' salary ($111,111.11), as well as lose the fully -guaranteed nature of his 2023 salary. As such, New England may find it more financially palatable to part ways with him at season’s end.

Bailey’s representation asserts that the veteran punter complied with the team’s treatment schedule, and intends to contest New England’s decision. His agent, Doug Hendrickson, issued the following statement on Saturday morning:

Benzan further reported that the transactions have increased the Patriots salary cap number to $1,625,580 - a $158,888 increase, totaling the two weeks' salary for both Jake Bailey and Jack Jones.

In the meantime, New England continues to make its ultimate preparations for their Week 18 matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY.

The Patriots can clinch a playoff spot with a win against the Bills in their regular-season finale.

