What's Next for Pats Free Agents White, Andrews?

The New England Patriots could be losing a couple more high-profile unrestricted free agents

Monday and early Tuesday were all about the Patriots adding players, as they reportedly agreed to spend $137.5 million during the first 24 hours of the legal negotiating period with free agents.

But Tuesday also brought talk of potential departures: namely by running back James White and offensive lineman David Andrews.

White, 29, according to several reports, was listening to offers from numerous teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former Pats teammate Tom Brady.

The Patriots reportedly have been seeking another running back in free agency. They would miss White, who racked up 3,184 yards and 25 rushing touchdowns in his seven seasons in Foxboro. He was the Pats’ leading receiver last season out of the backfield with 49 catches for 375 yards. Rex Burkhead, another Pats running back, is also a free agent, and both players leaving could make a running back the Pats’ next free agent priority.

Andrews reportedly is debating a return to New England or a departure for Miami, according to several reports, including Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

The 28-year-old Andrews would be difficult to replace as both a leader and a center, although Andrews leaving for Miami could lead to them turning to Dolphins lineman Ted Karras. The Pats’ 2019 starting center for New England when Andrews was out because of blood clots in his lungs is a free agent after playing 2020 in Miami.

The Patriots already have lost one high-profile pending free agent, with guard Joe Thuney reportedly agreeing to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.