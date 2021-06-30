Patriots Announce Dates for the Start of 2021 Training Camp

For the 19th consecutive year, the New England Patriots will host training camp at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, with sessions open to the public.

As New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would say, “We’re on to 2021.”

While offseason workouts and minicamps have provided a suitable primer for the upcoming season, the countdown to the start of the 2021 Patriots season officially will begin in just a little under one month’s time.

For the first time in nearly two years, the Pats will welcome fans back to the Gillette Stadium practice fields as they open 2021 training camp. New England announced Wednesday that the team would be holding its first training camp practice on Wednesday, July 28. They also confirmed practice dates for Thursday, July 29, Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31. All four days of practice will be open to the public.

Practice times have yet to be confirmed, and fans are encouraged to check the Patriots training camp website for more details in the coming weeks. Players are set to report by Tuesday, July 27.

The Patriots also announced that they will be hosting two practices inside Gillette Stadium during the month of August. On Friday, Aug. 6, the Pats will hold an annual event for Season Ticket Members and residents of Foxboro, Massachusetts. In addition, the team will also host an in-stadium practice Tuesday, Aug. 10, open to the general public.

As nationwide COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease, Patriots training camp will be conducted in compliance with all state and local regulations, While face coverings are optional, unvaccinated guests are encouraged to wear them while attending practice sessions. In accordance with NFL/NFLPA COVID-19 protocols, Patriots players will not be allowed to sign autographs or pose for photos with fans at training camp this year.

This year will mark the 19th consecutive Patriots training camp held on the grounds adjacent to Gillette Stadium. Additional dates and times for training camp practices will be announced at a later date. Once available, these dates will be posted on the training camp website.