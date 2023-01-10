Matthew Slater Reflects On Patriots Career After Bills Loss: ‘Following In Dad’s Footsteps’

Slater has played all 15 of his seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots, spending 12 as a team captain.

As the New England Patriots exited the field following their 35-23 season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, longtime team captain Matthew Slater was visibly moved by the moment.

Emotions were understandably high throughout the day as the Bills took the field for the first time since the startling collapse of safety Damar Hamlin during the first quarter of Buffalo’s Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

While Slater joined each player within the NFL brotherhood in celebrating Hamlin’s remarkable progress, his feelings were likely stirred by the realization that he may be leaving a professional football field for the final time as an active player.

Appearing to fight back tears at times, the 37-year-old embraced several of his teammates while taking a few extra minutes to soak in the atmosphere. Despite the game’s disappointing outcome, Slater headed to the locker room with pride — knowing that throughout his career he honorably followed his father’s example.

“My dad told me when I was young if I was going to play the game that there’s a certain way to play it, a certain way to go about it,” Slater said. “I tried to make him proud, represent his name the right way because that’s how he did it. That’s what it’s always been about for me.”

Growing up in southern California, Slater was no stranger to football. His father, Jackie Slater, was an All-Pro offensive lineman for the Los Angeles Rams from 1976-1995. He is also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Unsurprisingly, Matthew followed in his father’s footsteps, and became quite the professional himself. Using the example set by his father, Matthew quickly developed a love for the fundamentals and nuances of the game. He even recently revealed that he always calls ‘heads’ during the coin toss, just as his father did during his playing days.

On the field, Slater clearly lived up to his father's legacy, and then some. Selected by New England in the fifth-round of the 2008 draft, he is a 15-year NFL veteran, having played his entire career with the Patriots. He has earned 10 Pro Bowl nods as a special teamer, the most special teams’ Pro Bowl honors in NFL history. Moreover, his leadership has earned him the respect and admiration of his coaches and teammates.

In addition to his love of football, the elder Slater passed his deep Christian faith to his son; a virtue to which he remains most diligent. Whether it be leading a pregame prayer, or simply performing a random wellness check on one of his teammates, Patriots players look to Slater for guidance and support. While always setting the standard on the field, he takes his greatest pride in the spiritual example he sets each and every day. In fact, his spiritual leadership played a major role in helping the Patriots cope with the myriad of emotions felt throughout the NFL in the aftermath of Hamlin’s frightening injury. Through it all, he enjoyed nothing more than helping his teammates in any way possible.

“I love everything about it,” Slater said with a smile. “The competition … the brotherhood … the struggle … the ups-and-downs. For me, at heart, I’m just a kid following his dad’s footsteps. That’s been the most special thing for me: do what the most important person in my life, as a young person, did. That’s the biggest honor.”

If Sunday’s loss to the Bills was Slater’s gateway to retirement, he will depart having made one final impactful play for which he has become renowned. Down 35-23 with 8:34 remaining on the game clock, Slater ensured that Buffalo’s Taiwan Jones made contact with a bouncing punt. Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley recovered the loose ball. Though the Pats were unable to capitalize, Slater’s heads-up move gave New England the chance to significantly gouge Buffalo’s lead.

With yet another line item to add to what many believe to be a Pro Football Hall of Fame-worthy resume, it is reasonable to deduce that the proverbial sun may be setting on Slater’s career. Still, the 12-time team captain remained reticent to address what lies ahead for him, while refusing to accept the spotlight at the expense of his teammates.

“I’m not sure, and I don’t think it’s fair to the guys in that locker room to just talk about my personal situation,” Slater said.

While his future in football may be uncertain, the positive impact Slater has had on so many lives —both on and off the field — will always be his greatest legacy.

Like father, like son.

