Patriots-Browns Injury Report: Mac Jones, Damien Harris at Practice?

FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 6 brings some questions for the New England Patriots.

Although they enjoyed perfect attendance at Wednesday’s practice, 11 players were limited as limited participants as they began preparations to take on the Browns Sunday at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium.

Here is Wednesday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this weekend:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring

C David Andrews - Back

DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder

RB Damien Harris - Hamstring

CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle

QB Mac Jones - Ankle

LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb

WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee

CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring

DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Concussion

TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle

What it means for the Patriots:

New England continues to monitor its quarterback situation, as incumbent starter Mac Jones was once again a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. The 24-year-old was noticeably more mobile, and comfortable in setting his feet to make his throws during the media portion of the session. However, rookie Bailey Zappe worked with the offensive line, participating in an early sled drill, which is typically reserved for the starting quarterback. Despite coach Bill Belichick being typically tight-lipped on the potential status of his quarterbacks, the chances of Jones making his return on Sunday in Cleveland seem a bit better than they were just one day ago.

Amidst reports that running back Damien Harris would be sidelined for ‘multiple games’ with a hamstring injury, he was on the field during Wednesday’s session, and was ultimately listed as a limited participant. While it is far too early to determine his potential status for Sunday, Harris was visibly hampered by his injury.

Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy also returned to the field, after having been absent from Patriots practice for the entirety of the week leading up to their Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions. Cleveland is noted for its explosive rushing attack, featuring running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Having Guy return to the lineup would be a huge help to a Pats defense which has struggled at times to contain opposing offenses which feature multiple, feature-caliber rushers.

Despite leaving Sunday’s game against the Lions with a hamstring injury, wide receiver Nelson Agholor was a limited participant in practice.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

G Joel Bitonio - Elbow

DE Jadeveon Clowney - Ankle, Knee, Elbow

WR Amari Cooper - Not Injury Related (rest)

S Ronnie Harrison - Illness

CB Denzel Ward - Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Taven Bryan - Hamstring

DE Myles Garrett - Shoulder, Biceps, Hand

DT Perrion Winfrey - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Demetric Felton - Wrist

What it means for the Browns:

Unlike their New England counterparts, the Browns had a handful of players who did not participate on Wednesday. They include star wide receiver Amari Cooper (veteran rest), Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio (elbow), cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney who was listed with a number of injuries to his ankle, knee and elbow. While Cooper’s absence is clearly the result of work management, the others will certainly be watched throughout the week.

Cleveland’s All-Pro defensive Myles Garret was among the notables who were limited during the team’s first practice of the week. Garrett is listed with shoulder, biceps and hand injuries, yet was present on the field and took part in team drills. His presence on Sunday would markedly improve the Browns’ chances of putting pressure on either Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe, depending who gets the starting nod under center for New England.

