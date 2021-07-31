Sports Illustrated home
Belichick Discusses the Red Zone, Jennings’ Absence, ‘Cam’s Our Starting QB’ and More

In his Saturday morning video conference with the media, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick sheds some light on the Pats quarterback situation (sort of) and provides an update on linebacker Anfernee Jennings.
The New England Patriots are set to close week one with their fourth day of practices on Saturday, July 31. Prior to taking the field in beautifully sunny conditions on the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media via video conference.

Here are some highlights from Belichick’s Saturday morning media meet:

  • Belichick began by saying that he has been pleased with the work that the team has put in this week, and looks forward to progressing into padded practices next week.
  • On the team’s plans for Saturday's practice: “We’ll keep working the red zone today and then move into other situations (particularly work between the 20s) next week.
  • On the benefit of working in the red zone: “It's important. It’s a great opportunity for teammates to build chemistry in a condensed area. Helps a quarterback and a receiver and even defenders by sharpening their skills to make quick decisions.
  • When asked about an open quarterback competion, Belichick responded by saying that consistency and production are two main factors, which he is evaluating at all positions. "Hopefully those things will be good and I'm sure it will be a hard decision."
    • Belichick later added: "Cam's our starting quarterback, I think I've said that."
  • On the absence of linebacker Anfernee Jennings: Belichick stated has been excused from the start of training camp for “personal reasons.” (Jennings grandfather recently passed away.)

