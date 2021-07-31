Belichick Discusses the Red Zone, Jennings’ Absence, ‘Cam’s Our Starting QB’ and More

In his Saturday morning video conference with the media, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick sheds some light on the Pats quarterback situation (sort of) and provides an update on linebacker Anfernee Jennings.

The New England Patriots are set to close week one with their fourth day of practices on Saturday, July 31. Prior to taking the field in beautifully sunny conditions on the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media via video conference.

Here are some highlights from Belichick’s Saturday morning media meet: