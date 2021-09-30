Patriots Host Two Kickers for Workouts as Folk Remains Limited in Practice

Is the playing status for New England’s veteran kicker in question for Sunday’s matchup with the Buccaneers?

With Sunday's Week Four matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers closing in on the horizon, the New England Patriots welcomed four specialists for workouts on Thursday. Kickers Riley Patterson and Brett Maher were among those invited to Gillette Stadium, as reported by Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

The workouts come on the heels of Patriots kicker Nick Folk having been limited in his practice participation both on Wednesday and Thursday. The 36 year-old was listed with a left knee injury. It should be noted that Folk kicks with his right leg. However, his injury could still cause difficulty in his motion and progression. Patriots rookie kicker Quinn Nordin is currently on injured reserve with an abdomen injury.

Patterson joined the NFL as an undrafted rookie shortly after the 2021 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old product of Memphis after appearing in 52 games to go 64-of-83 on field goals with a long of 56 yards. He also connected on 240 extra points. Patterson attended the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, where he would be named the top specialist for the National squad. He signed as a free agent with the Minnesota Vikings, and was waived from the team’s injured reserve with a settlement in August.

Maher has spent time with eight NFL teams and three CFL teams since arriving as an undrafted free agent in 2013. The Nebraska product spent last year between the New York Jets, Washington Football Team, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals. The 31-year-old spent much of late-Summer 2021 with the New Orleans Saints. Through 29 career games, Maher has connected on 49-of-66 on field goals and 68-of-69 extra points.

New England also hosted long snappers Turner Bernard and Ryan Langan for workouts on Thursday, as well.

Despite the Pats keeping their options open at the kicker position, there is some positive news on the situation. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported on Thursday evening that Folk is trending in the direction of playing on Sunday against the Buccaneers.