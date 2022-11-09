David Andrews, DeVante Parker Among Injured Patriots During Bye

FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots enter the midway point of their bye week, they hit the field for one additional practice session on Wednesday, before a much-needed long weekend of rest.

At 5-4, the Pats are currently tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for eighth place in the AFC, and teetering on the brink of a playoff spot. With eight games remaining on their schedule, New England will have to play their best football to remain in contention for a place in the postseason.

To do so, they will need to be as healthy as possible.

Though the injury bug’s hardest bite came in the form of a high ankle sprain to starting quarterback Mac Jones (which kept the 24-year-old out of action for three games), the Patriots have largely avoided serious injury in 2022. Still, a handful of key players are currently dealing with some health issues which could impact the team’s ability to compete down the stretch.

Here is a look at the latest regarding the injury status of five notable New England Patriots at the break.

David Andrews

Center David Andrews has been in concussion protocol since suffering a head injury during the Pats 33-14 Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night. The 30-year-old left the game in the fourth quarter after being on the wrong end of an illegal blindside block from Bears defensive tackle and former Patriot Mike Pennel. Since that time, he has remained absent from the practice field, as well as missing New England’s Week 8 (at New York Jets) and Week 9 (vs. Indianapolis Colts) matchups respectively.

However, Andrews' return to the field on Wednesday is a sign that the six-time team captain is hoping to be ready for in-game action when the Pats host the Jets in Week 11 at Gillette Stadium. According to sports medicine physician Dr. Kyle Trimble, Andrews’ return signals a “good sign” for his recovery. Also, the bye week should provide the time necessary for him to be ready to rejoin the lineup on Nov. 20.

Damien Harris

Harris has played in seven of New England’s nine games to date, compiling 302 yards on 71 attempts and three rushing touchdowns. He has also caught 11 passes for 14 yards. The Alabama product has had his share of injury troubles, first suffering a hamstring injury in the first quarter of the Patriots 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 5.

Originally, Harris was thought to be sidelined for “multiple weeks.” However, the Alabama product remained present on the practice field, displaying better movement with each passing day. Though he missed New England’s Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns, he was active in a limited role in their 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 7.

Harris missed two of New England’s three practices leading up to last Sunday’s Week 9 matchup with the Colts with an illness. Though the illness would keep him out of the game, his presence at practice is a clear indication that Harris intends to suit up against the Jets next week.

DeVante Parker

Parker has been sidelined since landing awkwardly after an incompletion on a slant route on the Pats’ first offensive play of their Week 8 victory in East Rutherford, NJ. Initially designated as questionable to return, the 29-year old was later downgraded to out for the remainder of the game. After missing the previous week’s slate of practices, Parker remained out of action for Sunday’s game against Indianapolis.

Despite initial reports indicating that Parker’s injury was “not serious” he remained absent from Wednesday’s practice. It is unclear whether his recovery has hit a snag, or if the team is simply providing him some additional veteran rest. The Louisville product has been one of the Pats more notable big-play threats in 2022. He had hauled in 15 passes for 321 yards and one touchdown, while averaging 21.4 yards-per-catch through the pats first seven games. He is ranked second on the team in yards and touchdowns, and is tied for fifth in receptions.

Christian Barmore

While Barmore was present for the Pats’ most recent midweek session, Sunday marked his third consecutive game with a knee injury. New England has been accounting for his routinely absorbing the opponent’s double team by relying on run-stuffers Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, and Carl Davis to stop the run. Deatrich Wise has also seen additional time as a base defensive end in an effort to neutralize their opponents’ chances of incorporating zone runs.

Although Barmore has missed three straight, a source has told Patriots Country that the team remains hopeful that the bye week will provide Barmore with sufficient time for his knee to return to “game-shape” by Week 11.

Ty Montgomery

Montgomery has been on injured reserve (IR) since September, recovering from both ankle and knee injuries. The hybrid runner/receiver was present for 21 offensive snaps during New England’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 11.

Still, the Patriots maintained high hopes for Montgomery as a solid reserve contributor on offense. During his limited time on the field as a Patriot, he appeared to be settling into an offensive option on third-down, as well as a backfield receiver. He was also the logical choice as their third Z-receiver option [off the line of scrimmage] along with fellow wideouts Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne.

Though Montgomery had been eligible for removal from IR since early October, Patriots coach Bill Belichick has yet to shed any light on when his 21-window to activation may be opened, if at all. In addition to his ankle and knee injuries, Montgomery is also believed to be dealing with an injury to his upper body; an injury which is believed to be the primary reason for his remaining on IR. As such, a timetable for his return has yet to be established.

Upon the conclusion of their bye week, the Patriots will welcome the New York Jets (6-3) to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20 for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

