Mac Back? Patriots QB Reveals Surprising Injury Update

FOXBORO — Might “day-to-day” become “hour-to-hour?”

If so, a “return of the Mac” be close on the horizon.

Despite multiple reports predicting New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones to be sidelined for multiple weeks as he recovers from a severe high ankle sprain, the 24-year-old is apparently not ready to stay down for the count just yet.

In fact, he may just be attempting to get back on the field as soon as Sunday’s Week 4 matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Through sources, Mike Giardi of NFL Media has reported not only that Jones is at the Patriots facility on Thursday, but he is also participating in game planning.

The report further states that the Alabama product has told multiple teammates to ”not count him out of this weekend's game at Green Bay.”

In short, Jones is telling Patriots Nation “there’s a chance.”

Despite sitting out New England’s initial Week 4 practice on Wednesday, neither Jones nor Patriots coach Bill Belichick have ruled the Pats quarterback out of action for Sunday’s game. In fact, both parties may have set a record for using the phrase ‘day-by-day’ within a 48-hour period, when speaking about the manner in which Jones would approach his recovery.

Though he was careful to clarify his prowess as a medical expert, Belichick did advise that Jones was “definitely getting better” and had “made a lot of progress” while speaking with reporters on Wednesday.

Jones suffered the injury on the final offensive play of New England’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. An initial MRI was taken on Monday, which reportedly indicated that he had indeed suffered a severe high ankle sprain. Since that time, several outlets, including Patriots Country, have reported that Jones was exploring all available treatment options, including seeking a second opinion before determining whether to undergo surgery.

If Jones is unable to play against Green Bay, veteran Brian Hoyer would get the start, as Belichick previously confirmed. Rookie Bailey Zappe would serve as his backup.

Despite not being spotted during the media portion of Wednesday’s practice, Jones’ status will remain in question until the Pats travel to Green Bay on Saturday.

Should Jones take the field between now and then, his suiting-up for this weekend must be considered a true possibility.

