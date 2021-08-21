August 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

Report: Patriots WR N’Keal Harry Avoids Serious Shoulder Injury, Expected to Be Ready for Week One

The Patriots enigmatic wideout left Thursday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a shoulder injury.
Author:
Publish date:

The future of New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry continues to be among the most compelling stories of the team’s offseason. Despite being just under two months removed from his agent having requested that the former first-rounder be traded away from New England, Harry has been one of the Pats’ top performers in training camp.

Now, the 23-year-old appears to have sidestepped a prolonged absence that might have derailed his chances of earning a spot on the Patriots 53-man roster in 2021.

As first reported by Evan Lazar of CLNS Media, Harry has avoided serious injury to his shoulder, which occurred during the second quarter of Thursday's preseason matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Harry nearly connected on a well-thrown ‘would-be’ touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Harry was unable to corral the pass as he landed awkwardly on his left shoulder while diving to make the catch. After remaining down for several minutes, Harry was accompanied to the blue medical tent by the Patriots training staff. He would eventually head to the locker room and did not return to the field. After the game, Harry was spotted leaving the stadium with his arm in a sling.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter would go on to report that no structural damage to Harry’s shoulder was found and that he “simply will need rest.”

Harry’s performance has been widely praised throughout much of training camp. He has looked sharp, strong and engaged. While known for his ability to make physical, contested catches, Harry has increased his speed and seems to be running routes with greater efficiency. Still, the Pats wideout has yet to demonstrate his success in a game setting. He finished New England’s first preseason game against the Washington Football Team partaking in 36 snaps, with just one catch on one target.

The Patriots will return to practice on Monday, August 23, as they begin preparations for joint practices with the New York Giants, scheduled for Wednesday (8/25) and Thursday (8/26). New England’s final preseason game will take place against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, August 29. Whether Harry will take part in any of the week’s activities is still unknown. However, it is expected that he will be ready for New England’s season-opener versus the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 12 at Gillette Stadium. 

Patriots WR N’Keal Harry
News

Report: Patriots WR N’Keal Harry Avoids Serious Shoulder Injury, Expected to Be Ready for Week One

Patriots Cam Newton (1) and Jakobi Meyers (16)
News

The Cam Newton-Jakobi Meyers Connection Could Be ‘the Beginning of a Beautiful Patriots Friendship.’

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick
News

Belichick Talks Newton, Jones; Mum on Harry, Uche And More After Patriots Win Preseason Game Two

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers
News

Pretty Win in Philly: Patriots Shutout Eagles in Preseason Game Two

Patriots TE Devin Asiasi
News

Patriots Pregame Notebook: New England Takes on Philadelphia in Preseason Game Two.

Patriots DE Chase Winovich
News

Primed for Patriots Preseason Game Two: Three to Watch on Defense

AP21213677638438-scaled-e1628190508137-1024x684
News

Home Sweet Home: Barmore Excited To Play in Front of Home Town... But Acknowledges It's Just Business

Patriots RB Sony Michel
News

Primed for Patriots Preseason Game Two: Three to Watch on Offense