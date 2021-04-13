Patriots Past and Present React To Edelman's Retirement

New England Patriots legends Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were among those taking to social media in the wake of Julian Edelman's big announcement

Julian Edelman’s retirement Monday reverberated throughout the NFL, especially Patriots Nation.

The wide receiver worked his way up from a seventh-round draft pick to a prime target on three Super Bowl championship teams. Only Jerry Rice (151) made more catches in the postseason than Edelman’s 118 in NFL history.

Although Edelman racked up 6,822 receiving yards (fourth in Pats history), including three seasons of more than 1,000 yards, it was the way he approached the game over his 11 seasons that made him a favorite of Pats observers everywhere and earned him the respect of his teammates and opponents.

Of course these days we get to see what people around the league are thinking and feeling about a player after his retirement, so here’s a sampling of what some current and former Pats stars posted to social media to give Edelman a grand sendoff:

Tom Brady:

"On the biggest stage and in the biggest moments, you always came through. You never lost that chip on your shoulder and you never let anyone define you as a person or player. I’m proud of you Jules. Love you."

Former Patriots GM Scott Pioli:

"MAD respect Julian Edelman & how YOU worked to become terrific player. YOU did the work & took coaching to develop. All YOU. Have my '09 Draft Book w/ #Patriots 2008 DEC Meeting notes & remember area scout Jim Nagy put him on Pats board as WR in fall & advocated thru crosscheck."

Rob Gronkowski

"Furry. Cute. Elusive. Feisty. Congrats on retirement to the 3x champ squirrel. Honor playing with ya, whenever a big play was needed ya always came thru, my friend."

Dont'a Hightower

Willie McGinest

"One of the toughest and best to ever do it. Congrats on a great career and enjoy retirement @edelman11 ! Certain business moves are inevitable, but the moves you make behind the scenes are the ones that will change the game. Stay tuned!"

