Primed for Patriots Preseason Game Two: Three to Watch on Defense

The New England Patriots are in the City of Brotherly Love, set to partake in their second preseason game of 2021. New England will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday at 7:30pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field. Prior to their matchup, the Pats and Eagles participated in joint practices, on both Monday and Tuesday. With only one preseason game remaining after this one, both teams should be expected to expand upon their schemes, installations and positional matchups as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Thursday’s matchup, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow… or perhaps, catch a ‘sharp eye’ when the Pats take the field against Philadelphia.

Chase Winovich

Despite missing significant time this offseason, Winovich is on the list of defenders that could have a significant impact on the Pats front seven in 2021. When he is at his best, Winovich brings a non-stop motor to the ridge rush/outside linebacker position. The Patriots would like nothing better than for him to continue in that role for the upcoming season. To do that, however, he needs to see the field. Winovich opened training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with an undisclosed injury. New England reactivated the 26-year old on August 15. As he works his way back into playing shape, Winovich needs to focus on his consistency; especially when it comes to funneling run plays into the middle. As a result, he might see notable snaps as an off-the-ball defender, or as a package-specific pass rusher. Winovich is facing some significant competition, with the additions of fellow edge defenders Matthew Judon, Kyle Van Noy, and Ronnie Perkins. Whether or not he logs significant minutes on Thursday, Winovich must make the most of his time on the field to warrant a place in the Patriots rotation on the edge.

Carl Davis

Carl Davis has been one of the defensive standouts in camp, thus far. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Iowa product continues to prove his value within the system as a two-gapping interior defensive lineman. Besides providing size and strength up front, he has also been a disruptive presence during one-on-one drills. Though it is preseason, head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots defensive coaching staff may look to test Davis on Thursday; determining whether or not he is deserving of a roster spot. Traditionally, New England has had difficulty defending the outside zone. Davis’s ability to hold up inside against a double team allows for the Pats’ defensive ends and edge rushers to flow freely to the ball. Despite the numerous upgrades that the team has made along the defensive line, Davis is making a strong case for a place on the Patriots roster, and should continue to do so against the Eagles on Thursday evening.

Jalen Mills

Former Eagle Jalen Mills truly is a prototypical Patriots defensive back. The ‘Green Goblin’ showed tremendous versatility during his time in Philadelphia. That should continue in New England. Mills has evolved from a traditional outside cornerback to a defensive back capable of aligning in each spot within the secondary. In 2020, he regularly moved between box and free safety as well as perimeter and slot cornerback. Against Washington, Mills started the game alongside J.C. Jackson as the team’s second outside corner. Though he struggled a bit in that role, Mills should still see considerable playing time on Thursday. Look for him to align as the Patriots’ third perimeter cornerback, while also lining up in the slot and at either safety spot; similar to the role vacated by Jason McCourty. The fact that he is playing against his former team might add a bit of extra motivation for Mills to perform at a high level in preseason game two.