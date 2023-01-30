Position of Strength: 49ers QB Debacle Highlights Patriots Stability

With Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, New England isn't one of the 14 NFL teams with quarterback questions heading into the 2023 offseason.

A silver lining to arise from the dark cloud that was 2022: The New England Patriots are set at quarterback entering next season.

Despite a step-back season - and regardless of those pesky reunion rumors involving you-know-who - Mac Jones is the starter. After a surprisingly successful rookie fill-in stint, Bailey Zappe is the backup. Veteran 37-year-old Brian Hoyer can stick around and be No. 3 ... if he wants to claim his $1.4 million guaranteed salary, that is.

Add the familiarity and pedigree of new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and the position - though not spectacular - is stable. And after what we saw in the NFL this season, during the playoffs and entering the offseason, that fact puts the Pats ahead of the game.

By our count, as of today almost half (14) of the teams in the NFL aren't 100-percent sure who will be their starting quarterback in Week 1 of the 2023 season. Included on the list of uncertainty is a team that just played in a conference championship game - the San Francisco 49ers.

By September will the Niners hand the reins to 2022 Week 1 starter Trey Lance, trusty veteran Jimmy Garoppolo or rookie sensation Brock Purdy? Also of intrigue, will the Baltimore Ravens work out their contract dispute with Lamar Jackson? Will Aaron Rodgers re-sign with the Green Bay Packers? Where will free-agent Tom Brady land? And who will take his job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Also up in the air:

New York Jets (Zach Wilson? Rodgers?)

Pittsburgh Steelers (Kenny Pickett?)

Tennessee Titans (Ryan Tannehill? Malik Willis?)

Indianapolis Colts (No. 4 pick in NFL Draft)

Houston Texans (Davis Mills? No. 2 and 12 picks)

Las Vegas Raiders (Brady? No. 7 pick)

Washington Commanders (Taylor Heinecke? Carson Wentz?)

Carolina Panthers (Sam Darnold? No. 9 pick)

New Orleans Saints (Jameis Winston? Andy Dalton?)

Atlanta Falcons (Desmond Ridder? No. 8 pick)

Where incoming rookies C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Will Levis land is really of no concern to the Patriots, who in Jones and Zappe have two quarterbacks capable of winning games in the NFL.

Which is more than can be said for the 49ers and their Josh Johnson debacle with the Super Bowl on the line last Sunday in Philadelphia.

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.