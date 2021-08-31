Patriots reportedly Release QB Cam Newton, Mac Jones to Start for New England

The quarterback competition in New England came to an end on Tuesday with the veteran’s release from the team.

It was the debate that captured the attention of nearly the entirety of New England region since the conclusion of the NFL Draft. Would rookie Mac Jones be able to unseat incumbent Cam Newton as the 2021 starting quarterback for the New England Patriots?

On Tuesday, as rosters throughout the league were being trimmed to 53 players (in accordance with league directives) football fans everywhere received their answer.

As first reported by Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, the Patriots have released Newton. With the 32-year-old veteran’s release, the first-rounder from Alabama has, in essence, been named the starter to begin the 2021 regular season.

Jones arrived in New England as a subject of much conjecture, but also much optimism. He is the first quarterback taken in the first round by the franchise since Drew Bledsoe was selected first overall in 1993. He will also, presumably, be the first rookie quarterback to start in Week 1 for the Patriots since Bledsoe.

While Newton had performed well during training camp, Jones seemed to exude a greater deal of comfort in the Patriots passing offense. For all of the discussion surrounding New England’s desire to change their passing game, they are still operating under a timing-based system, predicated on vertical routes and completions from quick, accurate throws. During his time at Alabama, Jones was quite proficient at running this type of offense. With a strong supporting cast of playmakers around him, Jones was able to create plays by leading his receivers under the defense, releasing the ball quickly and delivering it accurately. This gave his playmakers the space they needed to catch and run with the football. While the Pats struggled to make such plays in 2020, they have added key pieces on offense such as tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, along with receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. While Newton had given the Pats the chance to incorporate more zone reads into their repertoire, the quick-game still seemed to be McDaniels’ preference.

While both Newton and Jones were equally impressive throughout camp and the preseason, Jones’ stellar performance likely tipped the scales in his favor. The Patriots will likely head into the 2021 regular season with Brian Hoyer as Jones’ backup. Jarrett Stidham, who had surgery for a back injury, is also on the roster and projected to be the third option upon his return to the team.

Newton started 15 games in New England last season, the Patriots' first with a losing record since 2000. He completed 65.8% of his passes for 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions (82.9 rating). Newton rushed for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns, adding value with his legs instead of his arm. Newton scored multiple rushing touchdowns in four games in 2020, the most by any quarterback in the league. He also set the Patriots' record for most rushing attempts (137) and rushing yards (592) in a season.

It is a near impossible task to ask a quarterback of any skill level to succeed an organizational legend such as Tom Brady. Newton not only handled the job with logistical efficiency, he did so with class and a poise beyond his years. One truly could not have asked more of Newton than what he gave to the organization. He will continue his career and likely do so with the same skill and likability that earned him the respect of the true Patriots fan. However, in the final analysis, football is a business. New England will do what they believe to be in the best interest of their football team.

As such, the Mac Jones era in New England is about to begin.