Patriots Sign R.J. Prince; Release Aguayo, Farnsworth

The New England Patriots have made a few roster moves in the wake of wrapping up their three-day 2021 mandatory minicamp.

The team has announced the signing of offensive lineman R.J. Prince, while also releasing kicker Roberto Aguayo and long snapper Wes Farnsworth. The addition of Prince, along with the release of Farnsworth and Aguayo leaves New England’s current roster count at 89.

Prince entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, having played his collegiate career at North Carolina. He made 23 starts at guard over the course of his junior and senior years with the Tar Heels. At the pro level, he has played for both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. Prince ended the 2020 season as a member of Baltimore’s practice squad. The 26-year-old participated in Patriots minicamp this week on a tryout basis.

Aguayo began his NFL career as a 2016 second-round draft choice by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, out of Florida State. He made appearances for the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers before signing with the Patriots practice squad in December of 2020. The 27-year-old had been competing for a spot on New England’s depth chart, along with veteran Nick Folk and rookie Quinn Nordin.

Farnsworth, 24, joined the Patriots during organized team activities in May. The 24-year-old played his collegiate football at the University of Nevada. He appeared in 25 games, and was given the Captain’s Award by the team at the end of his senior year. Farnsworth entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019, signing with the Miami Dolphins. Following his release from the Dolphins, Farnsworth signed a future contract with the Denver Broncos for the 2020 season. However, he was released from the team in August.