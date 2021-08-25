Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to Rams

The 26-year-old joins the Rams, as the Patriots receive what is likely to become a fourth-round selection in 2022.

The New England Patriots have parted ways with running back Sony Michel.

On Wednesday, The Patriots agreed to send the 31st overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for what is currently slated to be two draft choices; a fifth- and sixth-round selection in 2022. However, the compensation is likely to become a single fourth-round pick, should the Rams receive a fourth-round compensatory pick for safety John Johnson, according to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue.

Since arriving in New England as the Patriots' first-round selection in 2018, Michel has had his share of ups and downs. The former Georgia Bulldog played an integral role in New England’s run to a Super Bowl LIII victory. However, injuries and inconsistency cast some degree of negativity on his time in New England.

When he has seen the field, Michel has been a productive player for the Patriots. In his three seasons in New England, he has rushed for 2,689 yards on 620 carries and 20 touchdowns. Still, the two sides appeared to be headed for a split following the 2021 season. In addition to the team drafting another potential early-down back in Rhamondre Stevenson, the Pats then declined Michel’s fifth-year contract option. Therefore, 2021 projected as the 26-year-old’s final season in New England.

With the Patriots declining his fifth-year option, Michel was set to count $3.06 million against the cap in 2021; $1.83 million of which is guaranteed. By trading him, New England unloaded approximately $1.79 million of his salary off its books via trade, as opposed to an estimated $1.23 million by releasing him.

With feature back Cam Akers suffering his season-ending injury, the Rams clearly had interest in trading for Michel. After all, the Rams had an immediate need at the position, and the Pats had a palpable motive to move him before he hit free agency in 2022.

With Michel now in Los Angeles, the Patriots’ running back corps now consists of Damien Harris, James White, Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor, Brandon Bolden, and fullback Jakob Johnson.