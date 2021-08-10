Take Two at Gillette: Patriots Training Camp Observations from Inside Gillette Stadium on Day Twelve

New England Patriots quarterbacks prep for preseason game one, the specialists get some ‘leg work’ in, and familiar face returns on Tuesday, August 10.

The New England Patriots welcomed fans back to the confines of Gillette Stadium for an in-stadium training camp practice on Tuesday afternoon. It was the teams twelfth organized practice of 2021 training camp. The event was open to the public, as the team took the field wearing shells, instead of pads.

Here are some of the evening’s highlights from a muggy, but pleasant summer afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Roll Call

RB Brandon Bolden, CB D'Angelo Ross and S Adrian Colbert (wearing a red non-contact jersey) returned to action on Tuesday.

DT Christian Barmore, TE Hunter Henry, C David Andrews and LS Joe Cardona were absent from Tuesday’s session.

RB Tyler Gaffney was absent after having been released by the team earlier in the day.

Once again, QB Jarrett Stidham, CB Stephon Gilmore, LB Chase Winovich, DT Byron Cowart and LB Terez Hall remain ineligible to practice, as they have been placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Rookies Joshuah Bledsoe (S) and Cameron McGrone (LB) remain on the non-football-injury (NFI) list.

Who Said You ‘Gant’ Go Home?

When the Patriots took the field on Tuesday afternoon, a player wearing a blue, #19 jersey were spotted on the field, working with the safeties. That player turned out to be safety Malik Gant, who recently worked out with the Patriots. He had previously spent time in New England, joining the Pats as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall in 2019. His season ended after suffering an injury in camp. Gant was released by the Pats in July of 2020.

QBs Tune-Up for Thursday

The Patriots quarterbacks had a light day of work on Tuesday, in anticipation of the team’s first preseason game on Thursday. Cam Newton had a few nice throws to receivers Kendrick Bourne and Gunner Olszewski, while Mac Jones connected with Devin Ross and Jakobi Meyers. Brian Hoyer actually took the most snaps among the quarterbacks in lightly-competitive team drills. In a change from previous days, Jones took the fewest.

Defense Takes What it Can Get

While Tuesday afternoon’s practice session was a bit less competitive in nature, some Patriots defensive roster hopefuls made their presence felt. Linebacker Harvey Langi snagged an interception on a pass from Hoyer during 11-on-11 drills. Cornerbacks J.C. Jackson, Jalen Mills and Michael Jackson, Sr. each contributed timeline pass breakups. Langi and Jackson are prime candidates to see significant action on Thursday evening.

Tuesday is Leg Day

A pair of Patriots specialists stole the show on Tuesday afternoon.

With Nick Folk still on the sidelines, the legend of Quinn Nordin continues to grow. The former Michigan Wolverine continued his perfect kicking record inside Gillette Stadium. Nordin connected on kicks from 33, 43, 46 and 48 yards away. He is now 14-for-14 on kicks inside Gillette this summer.

Punter Jake Bailey demonstrated his All-Pro skill by putting on a punting clinic, of sorts. The 24-year old showcased impressive hang time and pinpoint placement. Two of Bailey’s punts were downed at the 1-yard line.

Congratulations to the Andrews Family

Although David Andrews apparently avoided significant injury earlier this week, he was still conspicuous by his absence at practice for the past two days. However, the Patriots offensive captain was not absent for health reasons. Andrews and his wife MacKenzie welcomed a baby boy, James Ford Andrews, into the world on Monday.

Congratulations and best wishes to the Andrews’ on the arrival of their newest family member!

Via David Andrews, Instagram

The Patriots will return to Gillette Stadium on Thursday, August 12 at 7:30pm, as they host the Washington Football Team in their first preseason game of 2021.