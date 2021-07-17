Patriots Training Camp: Three Players to Watch on the Offensive Line

For all of their struggles as a team last season, the New England Patriots enjoyed stellar play from their offensive line. In the wake of Dante Scarnecchia’s retirement as offensive line coach, the unit was well-coached in 2020 by Cole Popovich and Carmen Bricillo. Buoyed by the return of center and team captain David Andrews, the line provided stout protection for both the running game and passing game.

While Andrews, left guard Joe Thuney and right guard Shaq Mason turned in strong performances, the emergence of rookie Michael Onwenu became the standout story of the season. By Week Five, the sixth-round draft selection from Michigan had earned his spot as New England’s starting right tackle. Throughout the season, Onwenu consistently demonstrated the ability to overwhelm defenders in the run game, while anchoring well to protecting the passer. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), the former Wolverine allowed a pressure on just 2.9 percent of all pass protection snaps. He ranked fifth out of all the league’s offensive tackles with a minimum 200 snaps in 2020. His 84.3 overall PFF grade was by far the best of any rookie offensive lineman.

With Onwenu primed to take the next step in 2021, the Pats offensive line is being touted as one of the best in the league. Pro Football Focus recently ranked them as a top three unit in the NFL. Despite the loss of their most complete lineman, Joe Thuney (who signed a five-year, $80 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason), New England promises to field an even deeper line than the unit they employed in 2020. Onwenu is expected to assume the left guard role, vacated by Thuney. Mason, Andrews and left tackle Isaiah Wynn will continue in their starting roles. In addition, Trent Brown has returned to Foxboro, via trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, and is projected to be the team’s starting right guard.

While many of the starters are expected to garner a great deal of attention during this season’s training camp, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow… or perhaps, catch a ‘sharp eye’ along the Patriots offensive line.

Isaiah Wynn

When healthy, Isaiah Wynn is one of the more fundamentally sound left tackles in the NFL. However, his injury history has been a significant question mark throughout his brief career, thus far. The former Georgia Bulldog has played only 19 of a possible 52 games. Still, his contributions to the overall performance of the offensive line have been invaluable. Though a bit undersized for a left tackle (listed at 6-foot-3) his technique is as solid as any of his peers. Wynn also has the necessary quickness and strength to win battles when going one-on-one against edge rushers, or creating openings for the running game. The Patriots clearly see significant upside in Wynn, as they picked up his $10.4 million option for the 2022 season. While there is still some concern over his ability to stay healthy, Wynn is clearly the team’s best option for protecting the Patriots quarterback in 2021.

Ted Karras

For all the praise that the offensive line received in 2020, the unit did lack some depth up front. New England set out to correct that problem by bringing back a familiar face. After one year with the Miami Dolphins, Ted Karras returns to the Patriots, providing some much needed depth. While many considered his return as a precursor to the departure of David Andrews, Karras will instead call the Pats’ captain his teammate in 2021. As such, he will assume the important reserve swing role on the Pats’ line. He is an effective offensive lineman who can contribute at both guard spots, as well as center. Karras is also quite durable. He started every game at center for the Patriots in 2019, when Andrews was sidelined for the season, recovering from blood clots in his lungs. Karras’ versatility and familiarity with the Patriots offensive system should put him in line to contribute all over the offensive line, and make the occasional spot start, as well.

Yodny Cajuste

After having been selected 101st overall by the Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft, Yodny Cajuste was considered a potential draft steal for New England. However, injury has prevented the West Virginia product from seeing the football field at the pro level. As a result, the highly-touted prospect may face a nearly insurmountable task of earning a spot on the Patriots 2021 roster. While Cajuste might end up competing with other linemen, even for a spot on the practice squad, his most natural fit would be as reserve tackle. He has a wide frame, above-average initial quickness and good overall athletic ability. During his collegiate career, he was quick enough to get into position and strong enough to wall-off defenders in the running game. He has average length for a tackle, but was known to give up the edge at times. He might be a better fit on the inside as a result. It is also noteworthy that he did spend time in college playing at the guard position, as well. If he is to remain in New England for 2021, Cajuste will have to make an impact with his versatility and skill set from the outset of training camp.