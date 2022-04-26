Skip to main content

Patriots Ex Tom Brady: 'I Could Play 'Til I'm 50! (But ...)

No NFL player has aged so gracefully and so successfully as Tom Brady.

Tom Brady is 44, and turns 45 on August 3, and the former New England Patriots quarterback seems like he's going on ... some age less than that.

As he approaches his 23rd NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star seems quite aware that nobody has never played until the age of 50.

And he also seems confident he could be the first.

But ...

“It’s a great question,'' Brady said in an interview with Complex, making it clear that he believes he could succeed at the physical challenge of doing so. "There are two answers to that. ...''

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to fans chanting”Brady, Brady” as he leaves the field after the game the game at Gillette Stadium on October 3, 2021 in Foxboro, MA
brady-getty

One of those answers: "I do think I could play till 50,'' he said.

And the other? It is about how committed Brady is to most everything he does  ... and he “knows the commitment that it takes” to keep playing that long, especially as it means a sort of "non-commitment'' to his family.''

"I don’t think I will (play to the age of 50) just because I know the commitment that it takes,'' he said. "I know the commitment that it takes for me at 44 and 45. I worked out today and it’s a big commitment and I’m away from my 14-year-old son and my 12-year-old son and my nine-year-old daughter. And they deserve my time and energy and they’re getting older.''

No NFL player has aged so gracefully and so successfully as Tom Brady, and hints that this might be his final season in uniform suggest that he might be ready to be a successful and full-time family man some time soon.

011121_MFB_ArmourDavisJa_OhioState_JH3125
News

Patriots Draft Profile: Alabama CB Mid-Round Steal?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.19 minutes ago
NFL
News

What's New England's NFL Draft 'Worst-Case' Scenario?

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
Ben Lepper with Robert Kraft
News

Wish Come True: Cancer Patient to Announce Patriots Draft Pick

By Mike D'Abate2 hours ago
9F20FA62-9090-43AE-851B-D8AA56F39CC5
News

NFL Draft TRADE: Patriots Swapping Late-Round Picks with Texans

By Mike D'Abate17 hours ago
Patriots QB Mac Jones, Bill Belichick
News

DRAFT TRADE: Patriots Deal 5th-Round Pick to Texans - Tracker

By Mike D'Abate18 hours ago
attachment-GettyImages-1363929812
News

NFL Draft Profile: Does Alabama LB Make Sense for Patriots?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.20 hours ago
Patriots - Erik Ezuma
News

Patriots Prospect: Patrick Mahomes' Advice to NFL Draft 'Sleeper'

By Bri Amaranthus20 hours ago
Patriots - Belichick Brady Gronk
News

NFL Draft Success = Super Bowl Wins? Patriots, Yes; Rams, No

By Richie Whitt22 hours ago