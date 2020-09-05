Here Are Cam Newton's Projected Stats According to Vegas

Now that Cam Newton has officially been named the New England Patriots starting quarterback, Vegas has set the over/under for Newton's stats for the 2020 season.

Here they are, per BetOnline:

Total touchdown passes: 22.5

Total interceptions: 13.5

Total rushing yards: 395.5

Total rushing touchdowns: 3.5

Total passing yards: 3525.5

If the Patriots can get that type of play from Newton along with some strong defensive play as well, then New England will be in good shape in 2020. But I also think that Newton's stats will keep the Patriots afloat this season if the running backs are also very productive. Since Newton wouldn't be lighting the NFL up with those kinds of stats, the hope is that New England's backfield is efficient enough that Newton doesn't have to be the MVP version of himself in order for the six-time Super Bowl champions to win football games.

Newton will play his first game in a Patriots uniform on Sept. 13 in the team's home opener against the Miami Dolphins. Last year, the Dolphins had one of the worst defenses in the NFL. While Miami made improvements on both sides of the football this offseason, they still have a long way to go before they can call themselves one of the better units in the league. Because of that, Newton could come out of the regular season gates with some success as the post-Tom Brady era in Foxboro begins.