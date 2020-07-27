PatriotMaven
Cam Newton Is Frontrunner for NFL's Comeback Player of the Year

Devon Clements

There's a new betting favorite for the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year in 2020. 

It's Cam Newton. 

The New England Patriots quarterback finds himself as the favorite to win the award given to a player that has overcome some kind of adversity from the previous year. 

Here are the odds for Comeback Player of the Year, per Bet Online:

Cam Newton: +375

Ben Roethlisberger: +450

Rob Gronkowski: +550

J.J. Watt: +700

A.J. Green: +750

Matthew Stafford: +750

Nick Foles: +750

Baker Mayfield: +1000

Myles Garrett: +1200

Aldon Smith: +1600

Trailing just behind Newton in the odds is Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who missed all but two games in 2019 due to injury. In third is former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who retired for one year and returned this offseason to join Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. 

If Newton -- who ended his 2019 season on injured reserve -- wants to win CPOY, he will need to put on quite a showing. Although it shouldn't be too hard to beat out someone like Gronkowski -- who would have to put up impressive receiving numbers in order to win the award -- beating Roethlisberger will be a tall feat. The 38-year-old QB is re-entering an offense that helped him register over 5,000 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2018. Granted, Antonio Brown is no longer on the team, but he still has plenty of weapons and a good offensive line to throw behind, so he should still put up top-quality statistics this upcoming season. 

So, to beat Roethlisberger, Newton needs to put up statistics that put him (at the very least) in the top half of the league in 2020. 

That's easier said than done. 

The first order of business for Newton is staying healthy. If he can play all 16 regular season games and do so at full health -- which is something he hasn't done in a long time -- than he will be a frontrunner for CPOY by the end of the season. 

Behind an elite offensive line with a loaded backfield and some talented pass-catchers, the 2015 MVP shouldn't have a problem moving the ball consistency with Josh McDaniels using his creativity to help the dual-threat QB gash defenses regularly. 

But staying healthy will be the ultimate key to his success. Because, well, health, or lack thereof, is why he is a candidate for CPOY in the first place. 

