Cam Newton Doesn't Think Patriots Need To Add Help at Wide Receiver

Late in the fourth quarter of the New England Patriots' Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks, you could visibly notice that New England's wide receivers were tired.

Of a possible 72 offensive snaps in that game, Damiere Byrd (62), N'Keal Harry (61) and Julian Edelman (52) played over 70 percent of the snaps. While the game script late in the game merited for a more pass-heavy approach, the three of them played so much mainly because there are no other options at that position. Second-year wideout Jakobi Meyers is the fourth and final option at receiver for the Patriots, and he played just eight snaps Sunday night.

But when Cam Newton was asked on The Greg Hill Show Tuesday morning if the six-time Super Bowl champions need to add another player to the receiver room, his answer was short and clear.

"I'll say this - the answers are in that locker room," he said.

New England's receiver room hasn't been at full strength since the regular season began. Gunner Olszewski, who was one of the best receivers in training camp, landed on injured reserve in the week leading up to the season opener. He's eligible to return in Week 4, but there still seems to be a disconnect between what fans and New England's starting quarterback believe the current situation is with the Patriots' receiver room.

Don't get me wrong - there's talent at receiver for the Patriots. That was proven in Week 2 when Edelman had a career-high in receiving yards (179) and Harry had career-highs in catches (8) and receiving yards (72). Both of those players were very effective late in the game when New England had to air it out to try and overcome their double-digit deficit to Seattle. The same can be said for Byrd. But talent doesn't necessarily trump depth.

Newton's comments were likely an effort to defend his teammates, which makes plenty of sense. But the game film and stats show that the Patriots need another talented wide receiver.

Even when Olszewski comes back, his presence won't be enough to solve the issue at hand. And grabbing someone off the street won't cut it. The Patriots need to acquire a player that can give players like Edelman a breather, while also being productive on the field. That's why it makes sense for New England to trade for a receiver ahead of the trade deadline.

