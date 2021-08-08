Uneasy Like Sunday: Injuries Highlight Patriots Training Camp Observations from Day Ten

Following an off-day on Saturday, the New England Patriots returned to the field on Sunday afternoon (August 8) for their tenth day of training camp practices. The Pats once again practiced wearing full pads, amidst mostly cloudy skies. While there was plenty of action, a few injury concerns would eventually tell the tale of the day.

Here are some of the afternoon's highlights from the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts:

Roll Call

For the first time in 2021 training camp, WR Nelson Agholor was absent from practice on Sunday. RB Brandon Bolden, K Nick Folk, S Adrian Colbert, CB D’Angelo Ross were missing, as well.

DL Akeem Spence was visible on the field prior to the start of practice, but was not a participant on Sunday.

DT Christian Barmore and OL Ted Karras both returned, after missing Friday evening’s walkthrough held inside Gillette Stadium.

Barmore has been monitoring a foot ailment, while karras had missed significant time last week with an apparent left knee injury.

Following his activation from the COVID-19 list, TE Devin Asiasi returned to practice as a full participant.

Once again, QB Jarrett Stidham, CB Stephon Gilmore, TE Dalton Keene, LB Chase Winovich, DT Byron Cowart and LB Terez Hall remain ineligible to practice, as they have been placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Rookies Joshuah Bledsoe (S) and Cameron McGrone (LB) remain on the non-football-injury (NFI) list.

LB Kyle Van Noy was present and was no longer wearing a red no-contact jersey.

Back in the QB Groove

While Friday’s session might best be described as a non-competitive walkthrough, Sunday saw the return of team drills. Quarterbacks Cam Newton and Mac Jones both led the team in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. Jones continues to see a greater amount of snaps than Newton, indicating that the team is keeping a close eye on the rookie’s progress. Once again, he was impressive in his ability to lead his receivers to open areas on the field. He finished the day completing 17 of 23 passes, with an interception.

After some recent struggles, Newton rebounded with a solid performance on Sunday. The Pats incumbent ran the offense with greater command, completing all six of his passes in 11-on-11s against the starting defense. Newton connected with receiver Kristian Wilkerson for both the throw and reception of the day; an approximate 45-yard strike by Newton to Wilkerson with defensive back Jalen Mills in coverage. Newton finished his Sunday having completed 13 of 16 passes, with an interception.

Re-Routing

Early during Sunday’s session, the Patriots pass catchers were focused on refining their route running skills. New England’s tight end group looked sharp, particularly newcomers Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. While Henry has been known for his route-running, Smith was very impressive in that department on Sunday. The Pats free-agent acquisition demonstrated a knack for making the quick pivot to snag over-the-shoulder catches. Receivers Jakobi Meyers, N’Keal Harry and Kendrick Bourne also participated in route drills with the Pats quarterbacks.

N’Keal Appeal

Harry continues to be among the most compelling stories of training camp. The former first-rounder saw significant action on Sunday, and continues to play at a high level. Harry had several athletic catches on the afternoon, including a diving grab in the endzone on a throw from Cam Newton. He ran a solid stop-and-go route, easily beating cornerback Joejuan Williams on coverage. Harry has clearly taken steps to improve his overall game, and it is clearly visible on the field.

Carl Davis Getting Time on the Line

Defensive tackle Carl Davis only appeared in only three games as a Patriot in 2020. However, he did show some potential as a defensive tackle in the team’s system. In one-on-one drills, Davis continues to show his strength, winning both of his competitive face-offs. He also had two notable run-stuffs during 11-on-11 drills. Should Davis continue to impress, he might have made his case to bolster the overall depth and give the team a big-bodied option at the heart of its defense.

Injury Watch: Hunter Henry, Joe Cardona, David Andrews

Tight End Hunter Henry appeared to suffer a shoulder injury while attempting to block linebacker Anfernee Jennings during team drills. Henry had his shoulder examined by trainers, before eventually leaving the field. He did not return to practice.

Long snapper Joe Cardona seemed to injure his hand, and left practice alongside Henry. Both Deatrich Wise (on kicks) and Jonnu Smith (on punts) handled the long-snapping duties for the remainder of practice.

Center David Andrews suffered an injury to his right snapping hand. He sat out the rest of Sunday’s session on the sidelines.

The Patriots will return to the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts on Monday, August 9 at 3pm. Practice is open to the public.