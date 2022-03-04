Patriot Maven Notebook: Coaches at the Combine, Jackson’s Return Looking Less Likely and More

Also, is it time for Gronk to ‘get the tables’ in western New York?

The New England Patriots have their attention squarely focused on the 2022 Scouting Combine, currently underway at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. However, the frenzy of free agency is soon approaching, as the Patriots keep an eye on all phases of roster building. From New England’s coaches making an appearance in Indianapolis, to a beloved ex-Pat possible heading north, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook

Belichick, Patricia at the Combine

Despite declining to speak with reporters during the first two days of events, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and senior football advisor Matt Patricia have arrived in Indianapolis, per multiple reports.

The Patriots were the only NFL team not scheduled to have either their head coach or a personnel executive answer questions from non-team-based reporters from media headquarters. Though the league does not require such media appearances, they are strongly encouraged. However, Belichick and Patricia’s arrival signifies the team’s resolve to effectively scout the top collegiate prospects heading into next month’s 2022 NFl Draft.

I’m Sorry, Mr. Jackson?

Perhaps the most notable task the Pats may face will be choosing a course of action on re-signing soon-to-be free agent cornerback J.C. Jackson. The 26-year-old will soon have the option to sign a long-term deal with New England, or seek a new home via the open market; provided he is not placed with the franchise tag before the March 8 deadline.

While most believed that Jackson would either re-up with the Pats, or at least return to the team via the tag before the start of free agency on March 16, much of the recent speculation has centered around his potential departure from New England.

“Not sure this will surprise, but personnel execs I’ve spoken to here in Indy expect there will be a robust market for J.C. Jackson’s services if the Patriots don’t manage to come to an agreement or tag the soon-to-be-free agent corner,” NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported via Twitter on Wednesday, while adding this quote from his source: “He’s in his prime and he finds the football.”

Recent reports indicate the Patriots are unlikely to place the franchise tag on Jackson or sign him to an extension before the start of free agency. So, it’s getting easier and easier to envision the star corner leaving New England in a matter of weeks. The Patriots could tag Jackson with the intention of trading him, but that seems like a long shot.

Aside from most players being averse to playing under its restriction, the franchise tag for Jackson projects at $17.28 million on a one-year deal. It also should be noted that the Patriots are not typically eager to use the tag. Though the team has utilized the tag 10 times during the Bill Belichick era, they have done so just twice in the last nine offseasons.

Jackson is coming off his most productive season as a pro. Through seventeen regular season games in 2021, the 26-year-old compiled 44 solo tackles, a league-leading 23 passes-defensed and eight interceptions, with one having been returned for a touchdown. His eight interceptions were the second-most in the NFL, behind Dallas Cowboys’ cornerback Trevon Diggs (11). In fact, he has the most interceptions since entering the NFL in 2018 as a rookie free agent out of Maryland with 25. For his efforts, Jackson was elected to his first Pro Bowl, as well as earning a selection as a second-team All-Pro.

Gronk…get the tables??

As Billy Rosewood once told his partner John Taggert in the 1987 hit comedy Beverly Hills Cop II, “you can never have too much firepower.”

After fielding one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL during the 2021 season, the Buffalo Bills might be seeking to add some additional offensive prowess to an already impressive collection of talent. Ironically, it may come in the form of a former bitter rival.

According to a report by Tim Graham of The Athletic, Buffalo reportedly has an eye on adding tight end Rob Gronkowski to its arsenal. Per Graham’s report, “there is hope at One Bills Drive that Gronkowski would be willing to finish his career in Western New York.”

According to multiple reports, Buffalo had attempted to lure Gronkowski to the Bills’ fold last offseason. However, the legendary tight end eventually decided to stay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers alongside quarterback Tom Brady.

In the wake of Brady’s retirement, Buffalo is once again expected to express interest in Gronkowski’s services. This time, however, he may be willing to listen a bit more intently.

Gronkowski grew up in Amherst, just 14 miles from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The appeal of returning home, combined with the allure of catching passes from Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen make this union a definite possibility.

Should Gronkowski choose to sign with the Bills, he would be entering his second tour of duty in the AFC East. Of course, he started his career in the division with the Patriots, who selected him in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. In New England, he would enjoy great success, helping the Pats win three Super Bowls. Following a temporary retirement in 2019, Gronkowski joined Brady in Tampa Bay, adding a fourth championship to his resume.

As he prepares to enter unrestricted free agency later this month, the 32-year-old appears likely to strongly consider a return to his childhood home. Seeing Gronkowski in a Bills’ uniform might be difficult for Patriots fans to accept. However, it may just make a bit too much sense for it not to happen.