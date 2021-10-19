Patriot Maven Notebook: Ferentz back to Practice Squad, Injury Concerns at LB and More

Though the Patriots may have fell short in their bid to defeat the Dallas Cowboys in Week Six, their offense extended an impressive NFL record.

The New England Patriots fell to 2-4 on the 2021 NFL season with a 35-29 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. However, the Pats continue to make news as they start to make preparations for their Week Seven matchup with the New York Jets. From potential injuries to practice squad reversions, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook

Ferentz Reverts to Practice Squad

After serving as the Patriots’ sole standard elevation on Sunday against the Cowboys, offensive lineman James Ferentz reverted to the New England Patriots’ practice squad, as confirmed by Monday’s NFL transaction wire.

Ferentz played 100 percent of the Patriots offensive snaps (54 in total), starting at left guard for New England in Week Six. The 32-year-old let up one quarterback pressure and committed a costly holding penalty, which nullified a would-be touchdown from Mac Jones to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. On the ensuing play, Jones was sacked by defensive end Randy Gregory, who also stripped the Pats quarterback of the ball and recovered it for Dallas.

Ferentz was also on New England’s active roster for their Week Five matchup with the Houston Texans as a COVID-19 replacement for left guard Michael Onwenu. The veteran lineman played all 64 offensive snaps.

Ferentz is eligible to be a standard elevation once more, before requiring a 53-man roster spot to see additional in-game action as a member of the Patriots.

Injury Watch: Cause for Concern?

Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley had arguably his best game of the season thus far against Dallas on Sunday. The 25-year-old saw 40 defensive snaps, earning 13 tackles, while being instrumental in forcing Dak Prescott’s fumble at the goal line, preventing Dallas’ touchdown. However, he suffered an injury to his ribs on a tackle against Cowboys’ tight end Dalton Schultz in the third quarter. Though he was initially ruled as ‘questionable’ to return, he would not see any further action during the Week Six matchup. Bentley had previously been dealing with a shoulder injury, as well. The ailment would keep him out of the Pats’ Week Four contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In addition to Bentley, linebacker Chase Winovich left Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old limped off the field following a Patriots punt in the early third quarter. Winovich went to the locker room and was later announced as questionable to return. He was later downgraded to doubtful and finally ruled out for the remainder of the game in the fourth quarter.

In addition to Bentley and Winovich, the Patriots employ Dont’a Hightower, Matt Judon, Kyle Van Noy, Josh Uche, Harvey Langi, Jamie Collins, Brandon King and rookie Ronnie Perkins listed at the linebacker position.

Patriots Extend Scoring Milestone

While their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys did not end as hoped, the Patriots offense did continue to build upon an impressive feat. With Damien Harris’ 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter on Sunday, New England has now gone 92 straight games (both regular season and postseason) with scoring in the first half, extending their NFL record. The Patriots also own the second-longest streak at 82 games with a first half score (2006-11). The last time the Patriots failed to score in the first half was a 16-0 loss at home against Buffalo on October 2, 2016.