Patriot Maven Notebook: Harris ‘Checked Out OK’; Develin Runs Marathon, and More

Four standard elevations revert to the Pats practice squad and another standout performance for a key defensive player for New England in the wake of their Week Five victory over the Texans.

The New England Patriots improved to 2-3 on the 2021 NFL season with a 25-22 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium. However, the Pats continue to make news as they start to make preparations for their Week Six matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. From an impressive defensive performance to practice squad reversions, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook

Prognosis Positive: Damien Harris

Patriots running back Damien Harris exited Sunday’s game in the latter part of the third quarter with a chest injury. He was immediately listed as questionable to return. Harris would return to the game to start the fourth quarter, before leaving again in the middle part of the period. Harris’ injury would later be classified as a rib injury. However, the initial news on his evaluation seems to be positive. On Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, reported that the Alabama product “checked out OK” with regard to his chest and ribs injuries, and will be classified as ‘day-to-day.’

Harris has amassed 230 rushing yards, 46 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns, thus far, in 2021. He has also committed two costly fumbles

Standard Elevations Revert to Practice Squad

New England elevated four players from their practice squad for their Week Five matchup with the Texans. According to Monday’s NFL transaction wire, offensive linemen James Ferentz, Will Sherman, Alex Redmond, and defensive back Myles Bryant have now reverted to the Patriots’ practice squad.

Both Ferentz and Bryant were COVID-19 replacements, while Redmond and Sherman were standard elevations. Starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn and starting left guard Michael Onwenu were placed on COVID/Reserve earlier in the week, leading to the Pats calling up three offensive linemen for Sunday’s game. Ferentz got the start at left guard, playing all 64 offensive snaps. Sherman, a rookie out of Colorado, made his NFL debut by taking six snaps on special teams. Redmond was active for the game, but did not see any in game action. On Defense, Bryant took 11 defensive snaps, mostly in the slot. Sunday was Bryant’s second standard roster elevation of the season, having also had the designation in Week Four against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Develin Completes Run in Boston Marathon

Former New England Patriots fullback James Develin spent seven seasons making his coaches, teammates and fans proud; playing the game with skill, determination and grit. During that time, he became a three-time Super Bowl Champion, and earned a Pro-Bowl selection in 2017. On Monday, the 33-year old once again captured the admiration of New England fans by completing his run in this year’s Boston Marathon.

"It was awesome, an absolutely surreal experience," fDevelin said after finishing his first marathon in a time of 4:27:17.

"It was really special. I'm really glad that I was able to do it and to raise money for the Joe Andruzzi Foundation," Develin told reporters after crossing the finish line.

The foundation, chaired by former Patriots offensive lineman Joe Andruzzi and his family, helps New England cancer patients and their families by contributing financial support for everyday expenses like rent or utilities.

Develin compared the experience of running a marathon to his years in the NFL.

"You're willing to put your body through the wringer and just, you know, embrace the pain a little bit. That's kind of what I did for the last four and a half hours. No step was comfortable. Every minute that ticked by, I was getting more and more depleted, but it feels great crossing that finish line," Develin said.

Judon Deserves the Defensive Game Ball…Again

Patriots’ linebacker Matt Judon conutes to demonstrate his prowess as New England’s most proficient and most reliable defensive player on Sunday. Judon had two sacks in a three-play sequence in the second quarter to run his total to 6.5 sacks for the season. It is the eighth time in his career that he has had a multi-sack game and second time in 2021. He had 2.5 sacks against New Orleans on Sept. 26. In 2020, defensive linemen Chase Winovich led the team with 5.5 sacks, for the entire season.

Judon also set a team record with 6.5 sacks through the first five games. The previous record was 5.5 sacks by Chandler Jones in 2015 and Andre Tippett in 1984.

He also became the first Patriots player with a sack in four straight games since Jamie Collins and Chase Winovich, who both had sacks in four straight games in 2019.