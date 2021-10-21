Patriot Maven Notebook — Patriots Host Bausby for Workout, Bourne Takes the Blame, Mac’s Spaghetti and More

Following a tough loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week Six of the 2021 NFL season, the New England Patriots have now turned their full attention to Week Seven and a matchup with the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. From yet another defensive back working out for the Patriots, to a wide receiver protecting his quarterback, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook

Pats Host Busby for Workout

In addition to hosting veteran cornerback Brian Poole for a workout on Wednesday, the team also welcomed defensive back De’Vante Bausby to Gillette Stadium. The 28-year-old first joined the NFL after signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2015. Throughout his six-year career, he has been a member of the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. Through 26 games and six starts, Bausby has compiled 60 tackles and eight pass deflections; taking 794 snaps on defense and 170 snaps on special teams. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound was a former Super Bowl LII champion with the Philadelphia Eagles. He also spent time in 2019 with the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football (AAF). Bausby led the team in pass breakups and interceptions.

Bourne Pleads “Mea Culpa” on Mac Jones’ Pick Six

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday at Gillette Stadium, Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne admitted he ran an incorrect route variation, leading to quarterback Mac Jones being intercepted by Cowboys’ cornerback Trevon Diggs, who returned it 42 yards for a touchdown in Week Six.

Bourne explained that it was his miscue which caused Jones’ errant throw:

“That whole sequence, I’ve been thinking about that,” Bourne said. “I didn’t touch the ball before that play, and it came off my fingertips. I looked at the film, and I took a one-step slant. I was supposed to run a three-step slant. It’s things like that that I can’t do, and that’s on me. So when I did that, that’s all I thought about.”

On the ensuing drive, Jones would once again seek Bourne. Only this time, the pair would connect on a 75-yard touchdown, beating both Diggs and safety Damontae Kazee for the score.

“That’s how you have to think as a player,” Bourne said. “And thinking like that, blaming myself, made that play happen…the next play. My mindset was in the right place. Instead of getting down on myself, I just thought about the next opportunity, and it was just a crazy play how it happened.”

Mac’s Main Meal

Sports fans know that athletes can be superstitious creatures of habit. Whether it be related to apparel or pre-game preparations, a competitor will often go to great lengths to complete their familiar preparative rituals.

However, when it comes to pre-game meals, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is neither unusual, nor elaborate. When asked about his culinary preferences prior to games, Jones revealed his rather basic, but practical selection:

“Not really. I just eat the same stuff I’ve always eaten since I was little and just stick with it, hydrate really well, get good rest, and that’s pretty much all you can really ask yourself to do before a game and just try to stick to what you’ve always done so game day feels the same every time.”

When asked if he had a particular ‘go-to’ pre-game meal, Jones responded:

“I would just say…spaghetti is my go-to. High school, college, and then now, and even when I was young, we would always just eat spaghetti before the games to get a carb load, so just keep it simple.”

Hunter Hunting Gronk

With his touchdown reception on Sunday, Patriots tight end Hunter Henry has now caught a touchdown pass in three straight games. The last time he recorded this feat was in 2016 as a rookie with the San Diego Chargers. The last New England tight end to record a stretch of four straight games with a touchdown reception was Rob Gronkowski in 2013. The Patriots record for most consecutive touchdowns by a tight end is Gronkowski with six games in 2011. The NFL record for most consecutive touchdown receptions by a tight end is nine by former Chargers tight end Antonio Gates (2009-10).