Patriot Maven Notebook: Taylor Placed on COVID-Reserve; Patriots Work Out CB Keys

As the New England Patriots continue to savor their 36-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, they will now begin to make preparations for their Week Thirteen matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

From a Pats running back being placed on COVID-Reserve to hosting a defensive back for a Monday work-out in Foxboro, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook.

Pats Place Taylor on COVID-19 Reserve

The Patriots placed running back J.J. Taylor on the COVID-19 reserve list, according to Monday’s NFL transaction wire.

The 23-year-old has appeared in five games this season, compiling 37 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns. Taylor has been a healthy inactive for New England over the past two weeks, having last appeared in the Pats Week Ten matchup with the Cleveland Browns. The team’s backfield snaps have typically been divided among Damien Harris, Brandon Bolden and Rhamondre Stevenson.

Per league guidelines, vaccinated players may be cleared to return in less than ten days if they produce two negative tests 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players must sit out ten days if they test positive and five days as an unvaccinated close contact.

While on COVID-Reserve, Taylor does not count against the Patriots 53-man roster.

Pats Host “BoPete”

The Patriots hosted cornerback Thakarius “BoPete” Keyes for a workout at Gillette Stadium on Monday. New England currently stands with a pair of openings on the practice squad.

The 24-year-old was a seventh-round selection (237th overall) by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft. Keyes played in eight games for the Chiefs in his rookie season, before being waived by the team in August 2021. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound Tulane product was claimed by the Indianapolis Colts, with whom he would play four games. Keyes was eventually released from Indy’s practice squad on November 22.

Throughout his 12 career games between Kansas City and Indianapolis, Keyes has combined nine tackles, playing 87 snaps on defense, as well as 87 snaps on special teams.

The Patriots will travel to Orchard Park, New York for a meeting with the Buffalo Bills on Monday, December 6 at Highmark Stadium, with kickoff set for 8:20 pm ET