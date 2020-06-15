PatriotMaven Audible Edition: NFL Trainer/WRs Coach Drew Lieberman Joins the Show
Devon Clements
In episode 8 of PatriotMaven Audible Edition, Devon Clements talks to NFL trainer/wide receivers coach Drew Lieberman, who has been working with New England Patriots wideout Mohamed Sanu for two years, and is living/working with him this offseason post-ankle surgery.
Listen and subscribe to PatriotMaven Audible Edition:
Apple Podcasts: click here
Spotify: click here
Stitcher: click here
TuneIn Radio: click here
iHeartRadio: click here