PatriotMaven Audible Edition: NFL Trainer/WRs Coach Drew Lieberman Joins the Show

Devon Clements

In episode 8 of PatriotMaven Audible Edition, Devon Clements talks to NFL trainer/wide receivers coach Drew Lieberman, who has been working with New England Patriots wideout Mohamed Sanu for two years, and is living/working with him this offseason post-ankle surgery.

