Patriots 2021 Week Fifteen Snap Counts: Interpretations and Implications

Patriot Maven breaks down the numbers and possible meanings behind the Pats’ playing time in New England’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night.

As the New England Patriots prepare to move forward from their 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night, (dropping their record to 9-5 on the 2021 season) they continue to take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball.

Heading into their Week Sixteen matchup with the Buffalo Bills, there are plenty of areas in which the Patriots will seek improvement. While game-film analysis will be the main focus, a look at playing time may assist the Pats in helping to devise effective strategies moving forward.

Here is a look at the Patriots offensive and defensive snap counts from Saturday’s matchup, along with some possible insight on New England’s future game-planning.

Offensive Snaps

On offense, the Pats snap count was 68 versus the Colts on Saturday night:

The Patriots' familiar starting five led the way, with Isaiah Wynn (LT), Ted Karras (LG), David Andrews (Center), Shaq Mason (RG) and Trent Brown (RT) each taking all 68 offensive snaps for New England. Collectively, the unit had a rough outing, as the team rushed for only 81 combined yards. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn particularly struggled, penalized for a costly false-start, as well as yielding the only sack on Mac Jones on the night. In limited duty, Michael Onwenu took only six snaps, on one of which he was whistled for a false start on third-and-2 at the two-yard line.

Once again, Jakobi Meyers led all receivers, taking 64 offensive snaps on Saturday. Meyers was targeted twelve times, more than any other receiver on the field. He finished the game with 44 yards receiving on six receptions. Kendrick Bourne took 48 offensive snaps for New England, catching all three of his targets for 44 yards, including a clutch 18-yard gain during the Pats’ second-half comeback attempt. N’Keal Harry saw action on over fifty-percent of the Pats’ snaps on offense, taking 36 snaps. Nelson Agholor (32 snaps) made some impressive catches before leaving the game in the second half with a head injury.

The Patriots running backs were never able to find rhythm on Saturday, as their early deficit forced them into a pass-first strategy. Brandon Bolden led all rushers with 38 snaps, also aligning as a situational pass catcher. Rhamondre Stevenson took 31 snaps, gaining only 36 yards on 10 attempts. Lastly, fullback Jakob Johnson took only 10 snaps, his third lowest total of the season. Johnson was a part of the blocking breakdown, which led to Jake Bailey’s blocked punt in the first half.

While there were few bright spots for the Patriots in Saturday's loss, tight end hunter Henry was certainly one of them. Henry was present for 55 of the Patriots offensive snaps, clearly establishing himself as the Pats most reliable receiver and biggest red zone threat. Henry caught six passes for 77 yards with two touchdowns. His counterpart Jonnu Smith took only 17 snaps. However, the stat line did not do Smith justice, as his productive plays were called back by Patriots’ penalties.

Defensive Snaps

On defense, the Pats snap count was 52 versus the Colts on Saturday night

Per usual, safety Devin McCourty was present for 100 percent of the Patriots defensive snaps in Week Fifteen. The Pats team captain earned the team’s defensive highlight of the night, in snagging an interception of Carson Wentz in the second half. Adrian Phillips saw action on 42 defensive snaps, while Kyle Dugger took only 29. Dugger’s reduced totals were undoubtedly due to his ejection in the third quarter for fighting with Colts’ receiver Michael Pittman. Pittman was also ejected for his role in the skirmish.

Cornerbacks Jalen Mills and J.C. Jackson were also omnipresent on the defensive side of the ball on Saturday, each taking all 52 snaps. Jackson was solid in coverage, earning three tackles and three passes-defensed. Myles Bryant took 21 snaps, primarily out of the slot.

While the Patriots defensive line had some decent moments, they will ultimately be saddled with the guilt of allowing 226 rushing yards to the Colts rushers. Davon Godchaux led the line by taking 44 snaps, earning five total tackles (four solo). Christian Barmore (35 snaps) and Lawrence Guy (33 snaps) each saw over 60 percent of the Pats action on the preventive side of the ball, as the team heavily utilized their defensive tackles. Deatrich Wise was deployed for only four snaps, his lowest total of the season thus far. However, Wise made the most of his time, earning a sack and a tackle-for-loss.

Lastly, the Patriots trio of veteran linebackers led the way for the position group, with Dont’a Hightower taking 48 snaps, as both Matthew Judon and Kyle Van Noy each logged 47. Jamie Collins took a season-high 37 defensive snaps, getting the majority of the action following Ja’Whaun Bentley’s exit from the game with an ankle injury. Bentley played on only 11 defensive snaps on Saturday.

The Patriots now return home to the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, as they host the Buffalo Bills for a post-Christmas matchup on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 1:00pm ET.