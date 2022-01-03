Patriots 2021 Week Seventeen Snap Counts: Interpretations and Implications

Patriot Maven breaks down the numbers and possible meanings behind the Pats’ playing time in New England’s victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

As the New England Patriots prepare to move forward from their dominant 50-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, (improving their record to 10-6 on the 2021 season) they continue to take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball.

Heading into their Week Eighteen matchup with the Miami Dolphins, there are plenty of areas in which the Patriots will still be seeking improvement. While game-film analysis will be the main focus, a look at playing time may assist the Pats in helping to devise effective strategies moving forward.

Here is a look at the Patriots offensive and defensive snap counts from Sunday’s matchup, along with some possible insight on New England’s future game-planning.

Offensive Snaps

On offense, the Pats snap count was 72 versus the Jaguars on Sunday

While the offensive line has typically been the workhorse unit for the Pats this year, the linemen saw more rotational duty on Sunday. Though the nature of the game played a role in playing time, the most interesting development came at the left guard position. Starter Ted Karras still took 55 offensive snaps. However, Michael Onwenu saw his totals increase from the previous week, taking 36 snaps in dusty at left guard, as well as an additional tight end. Reserve linemen Yasir Durant and Justin Herron each saw limited duty on Sunday, logging 13 snaps each

Receiver Kristian Wilkerson made the most of his roster elevation on Sunday, playing on a team-high 60 snaps at the position. Wilkerson finished the day with four catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns. Jakobi Meyers (56 snaps) and Kendrick Bourne (43 snaps) also saw productive time on the field, with both Nelson Agholor (concussion) and N’Keal Harry (healthy scratch) sidelined for Sunday’s matchup.

At running back, the Pats continued to prove that they may have one of the most potent tandem of rushers in the NFL heading into the playoffs. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson led the way with 40 offensive snaps, while feature back Damien Harris logged 16. Harris was rested in the second half, as he continues to move forward from a hamstring injury.

Tight end Jonnu Smith took the snap count lead on Sunday, with a total of 42 offensive snaps. Hunter Henry was not far behind with 39 snaps. Henry continues to be one of Mac Jones’ most reliable targets on passing downs, while Smith has been greatly effective in run blocking. Lately, he is getting the opportunity to showcase his talents on screens and catch-and-runs. While it may have taken a bit more time than fans would have liked, the talented duo if beginning to round into form.

Defensive Snaps

On defense, the Pats snap count was 47 versus the Jaguars on Sunday

Only one defensive player was present for 100 percent of the Pats’ snaps on the preventive side of the ball on Sunday: cornerback Jalen Mills. Mills has quietly become one of the Patriots most reliable defenders. In his last eight games, the ‘Green Goblin’ has allowed seven catches on 19 targets for only 72 yards. Myles Bryant continued to see extensive time in the slot, logging 40 snaps. J.C. Jackson saw action on 39 defensive snaps, earning his eighth interception of the season.

At safety, team captain Devin McCourty once again led the way by taking 46 of the Pats’ 47 defensive snaps. Adrian Phillips’ reduction in snaps (33) was due to his removal from action to tend to a wrist injury. Phillips spoke with reporters after the game, indicating that his injury was not serious. Kyle Dugger, who also intercepted Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday, was on the field for 24 defensive snaps.

Kyle Van Noy led the linebacking corps, logging 39 defensive snaps on Sunday. Ja’Whaun Bentley was close behind, taking 36 snaps. Dont’a Hightower saw his time reduced (14 snaps) with Josh Uche getting some time on the field, as well. Matthew Judon took a season-low 10 snaps, after recently being activated from COVID-19/Reserve.

On the defensive line, as well as along the edge, rookie Christian Barmore was the top lineman, logging 23 defensive snaps. Daniel Ekuale was a close second, seeing the field for 22 snaps. Edge rusher Chase Winovich played on 21 defensive snaps, his highest total since Week Four against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After having taken the majority of the snaps at the nose tackle position for the past couple of weeks, starter Davon Godchaux (16) and reserve Carl Davis (14) had a bit more parity in playing time during Sunday’s win over Jacksonville.

The Patriots will now turn their attention to Miami Gardens, Florida for their final regular-season game of 2021, as they prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium at 4:25pm on Sunday, January 9, 2022.