Patriots Agree to One-Year, $2.6 Million Deal with Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater

His is a voice that New England Patriots players, and fans alike, know well. It is easily distinguished as the leader of the team’s post game victory cheer (known by its rally cry: ‘Awww Yeeeeaahh,’) which is so commonly seen and heard throughout social media.

At least for one more season, all who reside within Patriots Nation will hear that voice when the Pats take the field.

As first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates, the Patriots and special teams captain Matthew Slater have agreed on a deal that will keep him in New England for his 15th NFL Season. Per Yates’ report, the deal is for one-year at $2.6 million, which is fully guaranteed.

As an eleven-time team captain, Slater is one of the Patriots’ most revered leaders. He is also one of the NFL’s most respected players, both on and off the field. Slater is a 14-year NFL veteran. Having played his entire career with the Patriots. He originally joined the team as a fifth-round draft selection (153rd overall) in the 2008 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He has played in 206 career regular season games with three starts and 25 postseason contests with one start. Slater has earned ten Pro Bowl nods as a special teamer, the most special teams’ Pro Bowl honors in NFL history.

This season, Slater was also selected to his fifth All-Pro squad, as the special teams selection on the Second Team. He was chosen for the first team in 2016 and 2019, and made the second team in 2017 and 2020. The 36-year-old appeared in all 17 of New England’s regular season games, logging 11 combined special teams tackles, second on the team behind only Cody Davis’ 15.

Earlier this year, Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft was among the first to publicly congratulate Slater on his winning the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; issuing the following statement via the Patriots Media Relations team:

“As a 10-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time Super Bowl Champion, Matthew is already recognized as the most accomplished special teams performer in NFL history. He is an even better person. He is a man of tremendous faith whose character shines bright. His leadership, on and off the field, has earned him the respect and admiration of his coaches and teammates, who have voted him as their team captain for the past 11 years. In my opinion, there is no player more deserving of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship award than Matthew Slater. He is a tremendous ambassador for the New England Patriots and the National Football League.”

Still, New England retained Slater’s services due his abilities to contribute on the field. Though the team uncharacteristically struggled on special teams in 2021, Slater’s presence will help to solidify and enhance a group that already includes third-phase stalwarts such as Justin Bethel and Cody Davis. Brandon King and Brandon Bolden are also key contributors on special teams, with each set to become free agents on Wednesday, March 16 at 4:00pm ET.