Patriots-Buccaneers Week Four Injury Report: First Edition — White Out; Several on Defense Limited

The first practice participation and injury report of Week Four of the 2021 NFL season provided both questions and answers for the New England Patriots, as they prepare to take on the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

While the Patriots enjoyed robust attendance from their 53-man roster on Wednesday, one man was conspicuous (yet, expected) by his absence. Running back James White, who suffered a hip subluxation in the Pats’ Week Three loss to the New Orleans Saints, did not participate in practice. Later in the afternoon, it was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates that further medical examinations on White’s hip indicated that his 2021 season is likely over.

White’s reported loss for the season leaves the team with a void at running back. As a result, the Patriots are keeping their options open, having hosted four running backs for workouts on Tuesday.

News was more positive, however, for another Patriot with injury concerns. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry returned to Patriots' practice, thus opening his 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve (IR). Harry was placed on IR on September 2 with a shoulder injury.

Here is Wednesday’s full report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB James White, Hip

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DL Henry Anderson, Ankle

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Shoulder

T Trent Brown, Calf

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

LB Josh Uche, Back

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

T Isaiah Wynn, Knee

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Giovani Bernard, Knee

TE Rob Gronkowski, Ribs

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, Shoulder

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

CB Jamel Dean, Knee

WR Jaydon Mickens, Abdomen

FULL AVAILABILITY

CB Carlton Davis, Abdomen/Ribs

WR Chris Godwin, Thumb

What it Means: Patriots

The Patriots listed four key defensive players as having ‘limited’ participation on Wednesday. Linebacker Josh Uche was inactive for Sunday’s matchup with the Saints, and his presence was missed. The Pats struggled to apply consistent pressure to New Orleans’ quarterback Jameis Winston. While Uche being on the field on Wednesday is a positive sign, it is still too early to make an informed call on his status for Sunday.

Unsurprisingly, fellow linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley was limited in practice with a shoulder injury. Bentley has been one of the most versatile and productive defenders in the Patriots midfield in 2021. Bentley sat out a significant portion of Sunday’s second half against the Saints, thus his mention was expected.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who had been listed on previous reports with a throat injury, was listed with a groin injury on Wednesday. Defensive lineman Henry Anderson rounds out the defensive listees with an ankle injury. While Van Noy is key to the Patriots pass rush, Anderson is an adept run defender. Each is expected to provide help in containing a potent Tampa Bay offense.

Both Patriots starting offensive tackles are tending to injuries as well. Right tackle Trent Brown continues to be listed with a calf injury, and ailment which has kept him out of the lineup for the past two games (as well as the majority of the season-opener). In his absence, the right side of the Pats’ o-line has struggled to protect both the run and the pass.

Wynn is listed for the first time in 2021 with a knee injury. For the past two games, the Pats starting left tackle has notably struggled in allowing pressure. He has not demonstrated the same force in pushing from his stance. It is unclear whether the difficulties Wynn has had are related to his knee injury, but it is worth monitoring heading into Week Four.

Finally, kicker NIck Folk was limited in his participation on Wednesday, listed with a left knee injury. It should be noted that Folk kicks with his right leg, but his injury could still cause difficulty in his motion and progression. Patriots rookie kicker Quinn Nordin is currently on injured reserve with an abdomen injury.

What it Means: Bucs

The defending champs listed three non-participants on Wednesday. Running back Giovani Bernard (knee) is a pace-changer, who is used often on third down. How absence could limit the Bucs’ effectiveness in the running game. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul did not play in Tampa’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. As he continues to tend to his shoulder injury, his status for Week Four is still uncertain.

Despite his lack of participation in practice on Wednesday, Bucs’ tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to play on Sunday. The former Patriot injured his ribs during Sunday’s matchup with the Rams. However, it has been reported that his x-rays were negative, making Gronkowski a likely participant in his return to Foxboro.

Cornerback Jamel Dean was limited in practice with a knee injury. His participation in Sunday’s game is questionable (unofficially) at best. As such, the team signed veteran corner Richard Sherman to help build depth in their secondary. Tampa is already without the services of cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, who is currently on injured reserve.